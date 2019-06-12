Tom Rosenthal Announces Debut Tour, MANHOOD

Tom Rosenthal, star of Friday Night Dinner, Plebs and Drunk History, will embark on his debut tour in Autumn 2019 with his brand-new show Manhood. Coming in the wake of Tom's return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August after a six-year absence, the tour will begin at Cambridge Junction on Wednesday 18th September 2019 and includes a week at London's Soho Theatre from Monday 23rd - Saturday 28th September 2019. Tickets will go on general sale on Wednesday 12th June 2019 at 11am, available from www.tomrosenthal.net.

Like one in three men on the planet, Tom has been circumcised. Unlike them, he's written a comedy show about it. Tom has spent his whole life obsessed by the theft of his foreskin. How should you feel when part of you has been cut off for no obvious reason, but everyone just tells you it's normal?

This is the story of a journey into manhood, but without one.

Tom Rosenthal said: "After a decade of being a coward and performing exclusively a) to sycophantic festival crowds or b) within a mile of my flat, I am terrified to embark on my first proper tour. I have been doing stand-up intermittently for the past ten years and now think it's time to travel around the country charging people a full ticket price to watch. Feel free to buy one to see if I'm right.

I cannot express how much this show is about being circumcised, please do not come under any other illusion. Basically I'm travelling near your town to talk about my dick and invite you to come and see whether I've made a terrible mistake in doing so."

