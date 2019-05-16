Tom Lister And Daniel Casey Star in UK Tour of BOEING-BOEING

DLAP Entertainment announces a national tour of the classic West End and Broadway smash hit comedy BOEING-BOEING starring Tom Lister as Bernard and Daniel Casey as Robert, opening at Brighton Theatre Royal on 4 September 2019. Tour schedule below with further casting and dates to be announced soon. boeing-boeing.com

Tom Lister is best known for his role as Carl King in ITV1's Emmerdale, a role he played for nine years. Tom most recently starred as Julian Marsh in the critically acclaimed production of 42nd Street at London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane. His other theatre credits include the national tour of Calamity Jane where he played Wild Bill Hickock.

Daniel Casey is probably best known for playing Sgt Troy in ITV's Midsomer Murders and more recently Tom Bailey in BBC1's EastEnders. His theatre credits include Laurence in the national tour of Abigail's Party and Roger Shears in the National Theatre's production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

Bernard has managed to keep his three fiancés blissfully unaware of each other - until now. Three Flight Attendants, three different airlines, three different timetables, each perfectly manoeuvred to avoid Bernard's intricate love life crashing down to earth. But it's 1965, and Boeing have launched a new, faster aeroplane that's going to create some serious turbulence, with Bernard's three fiancés landing unexpectedly and simultaneously! As the hilarity really starts to take off, can Bernard survive while his long-suffering maid struggles to keep up with the changes and his befuddled friend Robert can't even remember which stories go with which airline....?

BOEING-BOEING by Marc Camoletti is translated by Beverley Cross and Francis Evans and is directed by Guy Unsworth.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You