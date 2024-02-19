Tom Byrne, Safeena Ladha, Eugene McCoy, and Maddie Rice Join the Cast of THE 39 STEPS UK Tour

Tom Byrne will play Richard Hannay in the UK Tour of the Tony and Olivier Award-winning comedy, THE 39 STEPS. He will be joined by Safeena Ladha as Annabella Schmidt / Pamela / Margaret, Eugene McCoy as Clown 1 and Maddie Rice as Clown 2 (the first time this production has cast a female identifying actor as one of the Clowns), with Jacob Daniels and Hannah Parker as the understudies.

Tom Byrne played Prince Andrew in The Crown series 4 and appeared in Bridgerton, A Discovery of Witches and Black Mirror. He can currently be seen in BBC 3's Dreaming Whilst Black and the new film The Persian Version released this month. Theatre includes A Christmas Carol and Twelfth Night for the RSC. Safeena Ladha's recent theatre work includes She at London's Tara Theatre and on tour, in which she played eight characters, Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby: The Immersive Show, Cassandra, Andromache and Menalaus in Troilus and Cressida (Edinburgh Fringe Festival) and Coriolanus (Rose Theatre Bankside). Eugene McCoy appeared in the world premiere of American Psycho at the Almeida Theatre, the world premiere of Groundhog Day at the Old Vic Theatre and Legally Blonde at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. Films include Wonka, Matilda and Paddington 2. Maddie Rice took over from Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the stage show of Fleabag. Other recent theatre credits include All My Sons at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and Michael Grandage's Henry V at the Noel Coward Theatre. Her TV credits include Fleabag, Stath Lets Flats, Ten Percent, The Other One, I Hate You and the all-female sketch show Flaps.

THE 39 STEPS will initially play at Queen's Theatre Hornchurch from 14 to 30 March 2024. The production will then tour from Tuesday 2 April, with a Gala Night on Thursday 4 April at Richmond Theatre in London. The tour will run through to Saturday 3 August. Full dates and venues are listed below.

Patrick Barlow's hilarious adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock's classic spy thriller ran in London's West End for nine years, finally closing in 2015. It won the Olivier Award and What's On Stage Award for Best Comedy in 2007. It also took Broadway by storm, winning two Tony Awards and a Drama Desk Award in 2008. The play, with its quintessentially plucky spirit and dashing sense of British fun, has toured to 39 countries and played to over 3 million people worldwide.

Follow the adventures of handsome hero Richard Hannay, complete with stiff-upper-lip, British gung-ho and pencil moustache as he encounters dastardly murders, double-crossing secret agents and, of course, devastatingly beautiful women.

This inventive and gripping comedy thriller features four fearless actors, playing 139 roles in 100 minutes of fast-paced fun and thrilling action.

The 2024 UK Tour is brought to the stage by UK tour director Nicola Samer, with the original creative team of designer Peter McKintosh, lighting designer Ian Scott, sound designer Mic Pool and director of movement Toby Sedgwick. Casting is by Abby Galvin. The tour is a remount of the award-winning production directed by Maria Aitken and adapted by Patrick Barlow.

THE 39 STEPS at Queen's Theatre Hornchurch is A Fiery Angel in association with Queen's Theatre Hornchurch production. The 2024 UK Tour is produced by Fiery Angel.

Tour Dates

14-30 March

Queen's Theatre Hornchurch

01708 443333

www.queens-theatre.co.uk

2-6 April

Richmond Theatre, London

www.atgtickets.com/Richmond

9-13 April

Newcastle Theatre Royal

0191 232 7010

www.theatreroyal.co.uk

23-27 April

New Theatre, Cardiff

0343 310 041

www.trafalgartickets.com/new-theatre-cardiff

30 April – 4 May

Sheffield Lyceum

0114 249 6000

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

7-11 May

Cambridge Arts Theatre

01223 503333

www.cambridgeartstheatre.com

14-18 May

Malvern Festival Theatre

01684 892277

www.malvern-theatres.co.uk

21-25 May

Cheltenham Everyman Theatre

01242 572573

everymantheatre.org.uk

28 May – 1 June

Theatre Royal, Glasgow

www.atgtickets.com/glasgow

4-8 June

Birmingham The Alexandra

www.atgtickets.com/birmingham

11-15 June

Oxford Playhouse

01865 305305

Oxfordplayhouse.com

18-22 June

Norwich Theatre Royal

01603 630000

norwichtheatre.org

25 – 29 June

Theatre Royal Bath

theatreroyal.org.uk

01225 448844

2-6 July

The Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford

01483 44 00 00

www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

16-20 July

Brighton Theatre Royal

www.atgtickets.com/brighton

23-27 July

York Grand Opera House

www.atgtickets.com/york

31 July – 3 August

Curve, Leicester

www.curveonline.co.uk