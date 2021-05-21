Tobacco Factory Theatres Announces June Events

Hot on the heels of announcing its re-opening programme, Tobacco Factory Theatres has revealed more additional and events coming up in June. Fri 11 June, renowned music and storytelling group The Devil's Violin bring their brand new show The Beast in Me, which masterfully weaves a tapestry of stories about our perception of beauty and the value of kindness.

Bec Applebee brings her one woman show Oh Mary!, based on the incredible life story of 18th century Cornish highwaywoman Mary Bryant, on Sat 12 & Sun 13 June. Bec is well known for her work with internationally acclaimed companies Kneehigh Theatre, Golden Tree Productions, Cousin Jack's, Dalla and the Tosta Band and her show is an adventure through the senses.

Tobacco Factory Theatres has supported Florence Espeut-Nickless in the development of her blistering new production, DESTINY, which plays on Fri 25 & Sat 26 June. A semi-autobiographical monologue, DESTINY follows a teenage girl growing up on a rural Wiltshire council estate as her life spirals out of control and she tries to learn how to love and be loved.

Finally, on Thu 17 June, Bristol-based theatre-maker and choreographer Dan Canham (Of Riders & Running Horses & SESSION, Still House) leads the latest in Tobacco Factory Theatres' programme of Artist Masterclasses.

For full details of these further events that form part of the re-opening programme at Tobacco Factory Theatres, visit tobaccofactorytheatres.com/project/reopening-at-last/.