Tobacco Factory Theatres Announce Christmas Lineup

Celebrate at the theatre this Christmas! Christmas is always busy at Tobacco Factory Theatres and there are another three joyful Christmas shows this year for all of the family to enjoy.

Snow White is the latest co-production for Tobacco Factory Theatres with New International Encounter and Cambridge Junction and is a stonking Christmas show for everyone aged 5+. Meanwhile, over in the Spielman Theatre, Kid Carpet and his Noisy Animals return with Noisy Nativity for ages 3+ and their families. And Bad Vs Evil bring Kirk Vs Ming to the Spielman Theatre in the evenings. Strictly for adults, this one's for anyone who likes a healthy subversive flavour to their Christmas festivities.

And to get Christmas off to a great start, at the end of November Douglas Walker tells a funny and festive story for adults about Santa Claus in Of Christmas Past.

PLUS! Music & fairy tale magic to light up Wapping Wharf for Christmas!

The cast of Snow White will entertain the crowd with some lively musical numbers and give a taste of this fantastic show at Wapping Wharf on Thu 14 November when the community comes together to switch on its sparkly Christmas lights. Expect music, magic and festive fun and a whole host of treats from the businesses in Wapping Wharf at this family event, bringing a little sparkle as the wintry days set in.

Snow White

Thu 28 November 2019 - Sun 19 January 2020

PRESS NIGHT Tue 03 December, 7pm

This Christmas Tobacco Factory Theatres presents an original take on much-loved fairy tale Snow White, created with the fabulous New International Encounter (Beauty and the Beast, Hansel and Gretel). Full of music, magic and fun, this is an exciting festive adventure in the forest for the whole family.

In a wild and windswept land, far, far away, snow falls on a castle nestled amongst the trees where a cruel Queen is assured by her magic mirror that her beauty surpasses all others. Until one day when the mirror proclaims that Snow White, the Queen's step-daughter, is the fairest in the land. Fleeing the Queen's rage, Snow White runs deeper into the forest where she finds refuge with a motley crew of characters that accept her as one of their own and show her a different way to live.

This joyful re-telling of the classic Brothers Grimm fairy tale is about growing up, growing old, growing your own food and why you shouldn't trust a very shiny red apple. Overflowing with charm and wit, this laughter-filled festive delight celebrates how we can all make the world a better place.

Noisy Nativity

Wed 04 December 2019 - Sun 05 January 2020

PRESS PERFORMANCE Thu 05 December, 1.30pm

Bristol's much loved Kid Carpet gives the traditional Christmas story a radical remix with big beat songs, live special effects, puppetry and animation. Prepare for the wonkiest Nativity ever!

Kid Carpet is putting on the local Christmas Nativity show, but no one has turned up to audition. Aye Carumba! Never fear, The Noisy Animals are next door at band practice and say they can help out. However, they want total control and have some really BIG demands. What could possibly go wrong...?

A ridiculous Christmas journey of silliness and mischief for the whole family. Will the Christmas story ever be the same again and more importantly, where can we get 6 million silk tinsel headbands? Will there be room in the Travelodge? And why is there a Golden Eagle in the dressing room?

Ed Patrick (aka Kid Carpet), is a Bristol-based maker of nonsense music and rock'n'roll theatre shows. Noisy Nativity is the third instalment of the Noisy Animals adventure.

Bristol Grammar School is proud to support Tobacco Factory Theatres as it stages Snow White and Noisy Nativity.

Kirk Vs Ming

Thu 05 December - Mon 30 December 2019

PRESS PERFORMANCE Wed 11 December, 7.15pm

Bad Vs Evil present an exciting, subversive sci-fi/drag/comedy play with laser beams, ill-fitting costumes and false eyelashes. Thought you knew what to expect from your Christmas theatre? Think again...

On the outer reaches of known space, the evil emperor Ming is hatching an Evil Plan. Intergalactic domination has afforded Ming planets, galaxies, a limitless harem of love slaves and a seamlessly unending dominion. But is he happy?

No.

His next obsession? He wants to destroy The World.

As Ming's ring of power fades and his frustration grows, one man stands in his way: Captain T. Kirk and his Drag queen lieutenant, Mrs Dennis. Although this is the 1960s and women's opinions don't count, if Kirk can actually stop and listen to Mrs Dennis for one minute, they might just be able to save the universe from Ming's last evil attempt at happiness.

Bad Vs Evil is a new theatre company formed by Andrew Kingston and Harry Humberstone, who have previously made several hits with the Wardrobe Theatre including Oedipuss in Boots, Muppits Die Hard and Goldilock, Stock & Three Smoking Bears.

Of Christmas Past

Wed 27 - Fri 29 November 2019

PRESS PERFORMANCE Wed 27 November, 8pm

The only thing more devastating than finding out Santa Claus doesn't exist... is finding out that he does.

Christmas is a time for joy and happiness, but there is a sinister secret at the heart of the stories we tell. Douglas Walker unwraps the shocking true origins of Santa Claus in a one-man epic taking in 100 years of history and almost as many characters.

Treading a fine line between fable, fiction and comedy, Of Christmas Past is a funny, festive story for grown-ups. Spanning the 20th century and with a cast including Rasputin, Trotsky, Edward VII & Mrs Simpson, Elvis, Idi Amin, Tupac and Diana Spencer, Of Christmas Past is a kaleidoscopic carousel which asks what would happen if you actually met Santa Claus...





