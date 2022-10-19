Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tim Key Brings MULBERRY on UK Tour in 2023

Tickets go on sale on Friday 21st October.

Oct. 19, 2022  

Lager-guzzling poet and Alan Partridge star Tim Key is taking his critically acclaimed new show Mulberry on tour across the country in 2023.

Mulberry has already performed multiple sell-out runs in London - including at Soho, Pleasance, Arcola and Regent's Park Open Air Theatres - has played to full houses in Bristol and Salford and added multiple extra dates to its run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Now Tim is taking it on a live tour. Mulberry opens at Nottingham's Glee Club on Wednesday 15th March 2023 before heading across the country for a further 28 dates. Tickets go on sale on Friday 21st October and are available from timkey.co.uk, plosive.co.uk and seetickets.com.

Tim said: "I started writing this as soon as the locks turned. I've performed it online, on rooftops and in front of audiences of cars. To unleash it into UK theatres is literally the dream. I can't wait to yell some of it and mutter some of it around the country."

Mulberry - described as "The greatest stand-up response to Lockdown so far" by The Times - is an all-new show from the cult comedian and has stunned audiences throughout 2022. Expect ruminations about the great indoors, a bit of stamping around, continental lagers and Tim's trademark "poetry". Plus, a door and a fridge. It's a show that is hilarious as it is moving and not to be missed by one of the UK's most unique comedy voices.

Tim Key is an actor, writer, and performance poet. He has won the Edinburgh Comedy Award and been nominated three times for the Australian equivalent and once for the Malcolm Hardee Award for Comic Originality.

On screen he plays Sidekick Simon in the Alan Partridge franchise and has appeared in The Double, Inside Number 9 and Peep Show. More recently he has been seen in See How They Run, The Witchfinder, Pls Like, Greed and The End of the F***ing World. Tim's radio show, Tim Key's Late Night Poetry Programme, is a mainstay on BBC Radio 4.

On stage, Tim has starred in Art at The Old Vic and continues to write and perform his own five-star live shows. His previous show Megadate sold out The Old Vic and was adapted into a BAFTA nominated BBC1 short, Wonderdate.

Tim has also written a new book, Here We Go Round The Mulberry Bush, which is available to buy at all good bookshops and at www.utterandpress.co.uk

Tour Dates

MARCH 2023

15-March Nottingham Glee Club

16-March Lancaster The Dukes

17-March Liverpool Epstein Theatre
18-March Bakewell Town Hall
19-March Sheffield Leadmill
21-March Hebden Bridge The Trades Club
22-March York The Crescent
24-March Glasgow Oran Mor
25-March Glasgow Oran Mor
27-March Brighton The Old Market
28-March Brighton The Old Market
30-March Reading South Street


APRIL 2023

01-April Norwich Playhouse
02-April Colchester Arts Centre
04-April Canterbury Gulbenkian
05-April Cambridge Junction 2
06-April Cambridge Junction 2

MAY 2023
02-May Taunton Brewhouse
03-May Cardiff Sherman Theatre
05-May Dublin Liberty Hall Theatre
06-May Belfast The MAC
09-May Shrewsbury Walker Theatre
10-May Coventry Warwick Arts Centre
11-May Leeds City Varieties
12-May Birmingham Old Rep Theatre
13-May Bristol Tobacco Factory
14-May Bristol Tobacco Factory
17-May Oxford The North Wall



