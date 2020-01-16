Tim Crouch Performs An Updated Version Of His Acclaimed Show I, CINNA

Naomi Wirthner directs Tim Crouch in his acclaimed work, I, Cinna (the poet), the fifth play in his series of solo shows inspired by Shakespeare's minor characters. In this exposition, I, Cinna (the poet) gives voice to one of Shakespeare's unluckiest individuals.

The poet Cinna hardly speaks a word in Julius Caesar before he's mistaken for someone else and torn to pieces by the mob. Now he gets the chance to speak for himself. As Cinna searches for the subject of his next poem, the audience are invited to write with him, live.

This brilliantly clear introduction to Julius Caesar is a unique and warmly engaging, interactive show about words and activism, protest and power. Crouch's play goes to the narrative heart of Cinna's tragedy and uses the urgency of his story to explore the artist's relationship to political change in the world.

Tim Crouch is an award-winning writer, director and performer. His previous work for the Unicorn includes the critically acclaimed Beginners, which won the Writers' Guild Award for Best Play for Young Audiences. Other shows at the venue include; Jeramee, Hartleby and Oooglemore, Adler & Gibb and I, Malvolio. His other work includes Total Immediate Collective Terrestrial Salvation, The Complete Deaths and An Oak Tree. Tim has co-written Don't Forget The Driver for BBC2 with Toby Jones which won the 2019 Venice TV Award for Best Comedy.

I, Cinna (the poet) was originally commissioned by the RSC as part of the 2012 World Shakespeare Festival. Revised in late 2019 to bring the play up-to-date with the current political landscape, this new script and brand new production represents the play afresh for young audiences.

Unicorn Theatre 147 Tooley Street, London SE1 2HZ

www.unicorntheatre.com

Box Office: 020 7645 0560

Twitter: @unicorn_theatre

Facebook: www.facebook.com/unicorntheatre

Tickets: £10 - £12 under 18s / £10 - £18 adults (term time dates offer lowest prices, weekends at top price. Holiday dates 15 - 23 Feb)

Previews (5 - 12 Feb): £10 under 18s / adults

Multi-Buy Offer: save 15% by booking two or more different shows in our Aug '19 - Jul '20 season at the same time.

Offer applies automatically at checkout & is subject to availability. Excludes workshops/events & other offers. Where you have different numbers of tickets across shows, the discount may only apply to part of your booking.

FREE POST SHOW TALK - Join us after the 6pm performance on Wed 19 Feb, or after the 7pm performance on Thu 27 Feb. No booking required.





