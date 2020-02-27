Tickets On Sale For 'BenDeLaCreme Is Ready To Be Committed!' UK Tour

Global drag icon and RuPaul's Drag Race breakout, BenDeLaCreme, will bring her brilliant new solo tour to the UK from 4th - 19th July 2020 with her latest, critically acclaimed, narrative-cabaret, "BenDeLaCreme is...READY TO BE COMMITTED."

This one-queen extravaganza is a hilarious and heartfelt spectacular that blends burlesque, comedy, and original music with her signature Terminally Delightful charm. Having performed this show in 18 cities across the US before arriving in the UK, BenDeLaCreme will be performing in Newcastle, London, Glasgow, Manchester and Brighton.

After years of people asking the aggressively effervescent queen if she can "please, settle down," BenDeLaCreme is finally ready to tie the knot in something besides her corset. Now, all she needs is a potential spouse. And a dress. And a cake. And the ability to consider others.

It's a relay race to the altar as DeLa dodges pervy Grindr suitors, bitchy wedding-cake-toppers, and the errant arrows of Cupid himself! Join the blushing bride as she tackles the pitfalls of love, marriage and romance in a limited engagement about the limitations of engagements.

Written, directed, and produced by BenDeLaCreme, "BenDeLaCreme is...READY TO BE COMMITTED" showcases the multifaceted superstar at her best, having played to sold-out crowds in New York City and Provincetown in 2019.

Tour Dates

Saturday 4th July Newcastle, Northern Stage

www.northernstage.co.uk / 0191 230 5151

Monday 6th - Sunday 12th July London, The Leicester Square Theatre

www.leicestersquaretheatre.com / 020 7734 2222

Wednesday 15th July Glasgow, The Old Fruit Market

www.glasgowconcerthalls.com/old-fruitmarket / 0141 353 8000

Thursday 16th - Friday 17th July Manchester, Home

www.homemcr.org/theatre / 0161 200 1500

Saturday 18th - Sunday 19th July Brighton Old Market

www.theoldmarket.com / 01273 201801





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You