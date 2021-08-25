Tickets Now On Sale For Dara O Briain at Shakespeare's Globe

Shakespeare's Globe and Show And Tell will be bringing a night of uproarious comedy to The Globe Theatre on Monday 13 September, headlined by internationally renowned stand-up and Mock The Week presenter Dara Ã“ Briain. Dara will be joined by British Comedy Award winning Nina Conti, Athena Kugblenu (BBC Radio 4's Athena's Cancel Culture), and Suzi Ruffell (Live at the Apollo). Tickets for 'Live at the Globe with Dara Ã“ Briain' are now on sale!

Dara Ã“ Briain is one of the UK & Ireland's favourite stand-up comedians and television presenters. He is best known for hosting Mock The Week, Robot Wars, Three Men in a Boat, Dara and Ed's Great Big Adventure, Stargazing Live, Dara Ã“ Briain's Science Club, and the documentary Dara Ã“ Briain Meets Stephen Hawking, all on BBC Television. He also currently hosts Comedy Central's hit gameshow Blockbusters. His latest show, Voice of Reason, has been performed across the globe, touring in the UK & Ireland, Scandinavia, mainland Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Nina Conti has performed on BBC's Live at the Apollo, Russell Howard's Good News, Sunday Night at the Palladium, has won a British Comedy Award, and also been nominated for a BAFTA as a filmmaker. Before becoming a ground-breaking ventriloquist, Nina began her career as an actress at the Royal Shakespeare Company. In 2008, she won the prestigious Barry Award at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival for her solo show 'Complete and Utter Conti'. In 2010, her show 'Talk to the Hand' had sell out seasons in Edinburgh, London, Melbourne, the Sydney Opera House and New York.

Comedian and writer, Athena Kugblenu, has created two critically acclaimed shows, appeared as a panellist on Mock the Week, The News Quiz, and BBC Scotland's Breaking the News, as well as being regular co- host of The Guilty Feminist podcast. She has appeared many times on BBC Radio 4 (Radio Four Extra Comedy Club, Loose Ends), BBC Radio 5 Live, and Talk Radio. She currently writes for Horrible Histories, the Russell Howard Hour, The Lenny Henry Show, Dead Ringers, News Quiz, Newsjack, The Now Show and is a lead writer for Radio 4's Sketchtopia. Athena has also supported Daliso Chaponda, Nish Kumar, and Fern Brady on tour. Her BBC Radio 4 show 'Athena's Cancel Culture' is available on BBC Sounds now.

Suzi Ruffell won best club comic at the 2019 Chortle Awards. Her three sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Festival resulted in her recording her show 'Keeping It Classy' for Live from the BBC - released last summer - with a clip receiving over 16 million views on Facebook. Suzi has most recently appeared on Live at the Apollo, Mock The Week, Roast Battle, Ultimate Worrier, Hypothetical, Stand Up Central and Comedy Central at the Comedy Store. Suzi is also a regular on BBC Radio 4 including The News Quiz and The Now Show, as well as co-hosting the hit podcast Like Minded Friends with Tom Allen. Her show 'Dance Like Everyone Is Watching' is one touring the UK after being named as one of the top ten reviewed shows at her sell-out run of Edinburgh Festival (third year running). Suzi recently added The Jonathan Ross Show, The One Show, House of Game and Harry Hill's Clubnite amongst many others to her TV appearances.