Thousands of Tickets Sold as The Marlowe Theatre's Socially Distanced Pantomime Goes On-Sale

Nurse Nellie Saves Panto, runs from Friday 11 December to Sunday 3 January.

Tickets went on-sale for the much-anticipated Nurse Nellie Saves Panto on Monday 12th October and eager pantomime fans have snapped up over 12,000 tickets in the first week of sale.

Nurse Nellie Saves Panto, running between Friday 11 December to Sunday 3 January, will be performed to a socially distanced audience and will star much-loved panto legend Ben Roddy who has played the Dame in The Marlowe's pantomimes for the last ten years. He will be joined by a cast of other Marlowe pantomime favourites, to be announced soon.

Telling the story of what happens when a baddie attempts to steal the joy of pantomime, audiences are promised a fun-sized show that will feature plenty of their favourite Marlowe pantomime moments, some great musical numbers and (of course) the legendary ghost gag bench.

The Marlowe's Chief Executive Deborah Shaw said: "We are genuinely thrilled to see such huge support for Nurse Nellie Saves Panto. We know how much Kent audiences have missed their visits to our theatre over the last few months and this tremendous response shows how important The Marlowe's pantomime is to our audiences. We can't wait to welcome everyone back through our doors in December and we promise you that Nurse Nellie in her size 9s will offer the perfect escape from what has been such a difficult year."

The Marlowe's Facebook page was also flooded with excited comments about the forthcoming production. Comments included one by Sue Jones who said: "My 4 year old Granddaughter Lilly made a wish the other day, she whispered in my ear I wished that we could see the Pantomime again. She loves the Ghostbusters piece and she has been every year since a baby. Thank you Marlowe, her wish will come true." Whilst Sarah Tinsey wrote: "I feel like you've just saved Christmas!"

Nurse Nellie Saves Panto will be performed to a socially-distanced audience, meaning that there will be fewer people in the auditorium than normal to ensure the appropriate distancing between different groups of audience members. The Marlowe team will also be complying with all of the latest government guidance and the highest industry standards to ensure that the theatre is COVID-secure.

Tickets are still available but selling fast. With limited seating available, customers are advised to book quickly.

Tickets can be booked via marlowetheatre.com or by calling The Marlowe Box Office on 01227 787787.

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You