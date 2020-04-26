Theatre Royal Plymouth Launches Emergency Appeal After Closing Due to the Health Crisis

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Impact

Theatre Royal Plymouth has launched an emergency appeal after being forced to close due to the current health crisis.

The theatre launched the appeal on its website and sent out an email to its patrons, asking for help during the challenging time.

The theatre's appeal is as follows:

"The Coronavirus pandemic means that we have closed our doors to the public for the first time in our 37 years.

We need your help now to keep the theatre going through this tough time when our stages are dark and our workshops empty.

Your donation will help to ensure our financial stability and help us to continue to support the local communities we serve.

A donation, of any size, will be gratefully received and make an enormous difference.

Please, donate to support TRP today.

Since the first announcement that the theatre would have to close we've been supporting our staff, including casual workers, freelance artists and practitioners. Without shows and audiences, we have no income to help us bring theatre back to Plymouth.

We understand that this is a difficult time for everyone, but if you can please make a donation to TRP today, we'll be here for you once this is over."

Donate to the theatre here.





