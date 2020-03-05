Theatre Royal Brighton Has Announced April Special Events

Celebrating the music of the legendary West Coast Country Rock band, The Illegal Eagles return to Theatre Royal Brighton for another outstanding show promising more of their trademark musical prowess, acute attention to detail and incredible showmanship.

This critically acclaimed show features the very best from the Eagles' catalogue of classics including Hotel California, Desperado, Take It Easy, New Kid In Town, Life In The Fast Lane and many more.

The latest all-star line up of the show, produced as ever by Phil Aldridge, features Tony Kiley (formerly from 80's sensation The Blow Monkeys) on drums, Bafta Award winner Christian Phillips on vocals and guitars, Trevor Newnham (Dr Hook) vocals and bass, Greg Webb vocals and guitars, Mike Baker vocals and guitars and Garreth Hicklin vocals and guitars.

Garreth, Greg, Trevor, Mike and Christian effortlessly capture the vocal style and delivery of Henley, Walsh, Fry, Schmidt and Meisner and are masters of their respective instruments.

The power house rhythm section of Kiley and Newnham has added a dimension that is sensitive to the subtle needs of the Eagles' songs and kicks hard where necessary.

Dead Ringers Live

Sun 26 Apr

Step in to the world of one of the most influential and critically acclaimed radio shows of the last 20 years, when Dead Ringers Live comes to Theatre Royal Brighton.

This is the very first time this legendary BBC Radio 4 programme has been taken out of the studio and performed live on tour and promises to be a hilarious evening. In the current political climate, there's never been a better time to bring this unique show to the stage. Dead Ringers has seen some of the biggest names on comedy come through its ranks since it was created by comedy polymath Bill Dare, producer of Spitting Image. First aired on BBC Radio 4 in January 2000, it has poked fun at the great, the good and the ridiculous without censor.

These shows will star the Dead Ringers dream team - Jon Culshaw, Jan Ravens, Lewis MacLeod and Duncan Wisbey - cue cards in hand, bringing their radio studio to life in a stage show of acerbic political humour. Expect special appearances from Donald Trump, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Jeremy Vine and John Humphrys, all given the Dead Ringers treatment.

Dead Ringers Live will be a mixture of classics such as 'Disney Takes Over The Today Show' and the unique Dead Ringers take on The Archers, combined with new sketches written on the move as major events evolve on the day.

An Audience with Anton Du Beke

Tue 28 Apr

Join the King of Ballroom and Strictly Come Dancing legend for an intimate evening of conversation, laughter, song and dance.

Anton talks about his career as a leading dancer, author and TV star. Don't miss this exclusive chance to get up close and personal with 2019 Strictly finalist and Mr Showbusiness himself a?? Anton Du Beke, alongside a powerhouse band, guest vocalist and dancer.

Phil Wang

Philly Philly Wang Wang

Wed 29 Apr

Following a sell out 2018 tour and fresh from a 2019 Edinburgh Fringe run that sold out in advance, Phil 'Philly Philly Wang Wang' Wang is back on tour with his newest show.

Phil has made a name for himself (that name being Phil Wang) exploring sex, romance, politics and his mixed British-Malaysian heritage with shows that delight in his unique Wang brand of smart and silly. This one is about morality and the modern sense of self. Swell!

As seen on Taskmaster, Live at the Apollo and Netflix.

Jinkx Monsoon & Major Scales

Together Again, Again!

Thu 30 Apr

It's been forty five years since Jinkx Monsoon and Major Scales have set foot on stage together. The long endured cabaret duo have long since gone their separate ways; Jinkx becoming a faded TV movie starlet, and Major fading into musical obscurity- each of them clinging onto what scraps of fame they still have. Now, after decades of anticipation, the two of them have come together for one final reunion upon the stage. They're together again, again!

The RuPaul's Drag Race star and musical prodigy Major Scales return to the UK with their most outrageously raucous show yet!

Jinkx Monsoon is a hard working single mother with ambition. Since winning Season 5 of RuPaul's Drag Race, she has toured the world performing her original cabaret shows with her music partner, Major Scales. The duo have also released two albums: The Inevitable Album & The Ginger Snapped. You may recognize her voice from Cartoon Network's Steven Universe and Mighty Magiswords. Her web show, Cool Mom, co-starring her comedy partner Nick Sahoyah, can be seen exclusively on WOW Presents Plus. When she is not touring for the holidays, she is starring in the National Tour of Xanadu with co-star Ginger Minj.

Major Scales is the evil twin of Richard Andriessen, a musician, writer and performer based in Seattle. He has written everything from award winning New York shows on the east coast to music for amateur adult films on the west.

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton/





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You