Theatre Royal Bath Productions to Present MRS WARREN'S PROFESSION

Theatre Royal Bath Productions presents George Bernard Shaw's Mrs Warren's Profession starring mother and daughter Caroline Quentin and Rose Quentin as Mrs Warren and her daughter Vivie.

Directed by Anthony Banks, Mrs Warren's Profession will open at the Theatre Royal Bath from 9 November 2022, before touring with venues and information on full cast to be announced.

Mrs Warren's daughter Vivie has never really known much about her mother. A sensible young woman, she has enjoyed a comfortable upbringing, a Cambridge education, a generous monthly allowance and now has ambitions to go into Law. Is it conceivable that her privilege and respectability has been financed from the profits of the world's oldest profession? How will Vivie react when she finds out the startling truth about her mother's business empire and that freedom comes at an emotional price?

Shaw's acid test of a mother-daughter relationship is one of his most witty and provocative plays. Written in 1894 but banned for thirty years by a Lord Chamberlain who found it "immoral and improper", Mrs Warren's Profession is a ripe attack on English hypocrisy and its "fashionable morality"

Twice winner of the British Comedy Award for Best Comedy Actress, Caroline Quentin's many television roles have ranged from Men Behaving Badly, Kiss Me Kate and Jonathan Creek to Stephen Poliakoff's Dancing on the Edge, and the 2020 season of Strictly Come Dancing. Her previous visits to Bath have included Relative Values with Patricia Hodge and Rory Bremner, which transferred to the West End.

Shortly after graduating in 2019, Rose Quentin starred in the horror movie York Witches Society, and recently created the role of Katrina Van Tassel on tour in the stage version of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow with Wendi Peters and Bill Ward.

Anthony Banks was Associate Director at The National Theatre from 2004 - 2014. His many directing credits include The Girl on the Train, Twilight Song, Gaslight, Strangers on a Train, After Miss Julie and My Cousin Rachel.

Presented by Theatre Royal Bath Productions, Mrs Warren's Profession by George Bernard Shaw is Directed by Anthony Banks and Designed by David Woodhead.

The production runs from 9 - 19 November 2022 at Theatre Royal Bath.