Theatr Clwyd Announce New Interim Associate Directors

The pair will focus on supporting and developing the artistic work of Theatr Clwyd including award winning community outreach work as well as leading on specific projects

Jan. 19, 2023  

Theatr Clwyd has announced that acclaimed Welsh theatre makers Francesca Goodridge and Daniel Lloyd have been appointed as the organisation's new Interim Associate Directors, bringing additional creative experience and knowledge to the Flintshire organisation.

Francesca was one of the first recipients of the Carne Traineeship for Directors in Wales. Her Theatr Clwyd productions include directing A Pretty Shitty Love and Associate Directing The Famous Five: A New Musical. She also trained on the National Theatre Directors Course.

Daniel Lloyd is a regular and well-loved performer in Theatr Clwyd pantomime and was Associate Director on this year's Robin Hood, as well as having directed for Rondo Media and Theatr na n'Og. The pair have collaborated on numerous projects including a new musical currently in development at Theatr Clwyd.

Francesca Goodridge and Daniel Lloyd said of their appointment:

Having been involved with Theatr Clwyd in a variety of projects and productions over the years we are delighted to be joining the organisation as Associate Directors. We will relish the opportunity to develop our voices both as a creative partnership and as individuals as well as serving the many vital programmes and productions that are already underway. It's a hugely exciting time to join the theatre, at a time where the organisation is embracing new and promising change with its huge capital redevelopment programme and a new Artistic Director on the horizon.

Together we are already working passionately towards several exciting new future projects including this year's pantomime, Sleeping Beauty, that, for one year only will take place in the Big Top Theatre. This will be a brand-new experience for our audiences - bringing them closer to the action than ever before and offering everything our pantomime fans love in a dynamic and exciting new venue.

Executive Director Liam Evans-Ford welcomed the duo saying:

We are delighted to have Fran and Dan joining us as Associate Directors. Both are brilliant theatre makers, and they have a strong working partnership outside of their involvement with Theatr Clwyd. The appointment of Fran and Dan means we continue to develop training and leadership opportunities for Welsh theatre makers, and that we have some artistic continuity as we step through the appointment of a new Artistic Director. I look forward to working with them both in their new roles.

To find out more about Theatr Clwyd visit www.theatreclwyd.com



