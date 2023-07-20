The Watermill Theatre Launch New Fundraising Appeal After Loss of ACE Funding

The Watermill has organised a series of match-funding events, designed to leverage additional support for the campaign.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Review: CHESTER MYSTERY PLAYS, Chester Cathedral Photo 2 Review: CHESTER MYSTERY PLAYS, Chester Cathedral
Tim Newman Joins EMERALD STORM as Associate Director Photo 3 Tim Newman Joins EMERALD STORM as Associate Director
Photos: Tony-Winner Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett Lead IN DREAMS At Leeds Playhouse Photo 4 Photos: Tony-Winner Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett Lead IN DREAMS At Leeds Playhouse

The Watermill Theatre Launch New Fundraising Appeal After Loss of ACE Funding

The Watermill Theatre has announced Propel, a new fundraising appeal to help support the future of the theatre following the news in late 2022 that Arts Council England has cut its entire £458,000 annual NPO grant.

In partnership with Greenham Trust, a Berkshire-based grant-giving charitable trust, the Watermill Theatre has successfully secured pledges of over £78,000 with the formation of a three-year funding alliance with local and national charitable trusts and foundations. Any donations that individuals make to Propel in support of The Watermill will be matched via a matched funding campaign, administered through Greenham Trust's free online funding and fundraising platform The Good Exchange.

The Funding Alliance brings together The Headley Trust, The Bernard Sunley Foundation, Englefield Charitable Trust, Miss W E Lawrence 1973 Charitable Settlement, and Greenham Trust.

To help promote the fundraising appeal, the Watermill has organised a series of match-funding events, designed to leverage additional support for the campaign. These include a special fundraising event linked to The Watermill's forthcoming production of The Lord of The Rings.

The Watermill is a thriving theatre, producing world-class work from its 200-seat home on the banks of the river Lambourn. It offers a varied programme of outreach activities reaching across Berkshire and surrounding counties with touring shows and workshops. In November last year, The Watermill learned that it was to receive a 100% cut to its funding from Arts Council England, equating to a loss of over £450,000 a year. As a registered charity, fundraising is an essential part of the theatre's income, and it is hoped that this collaborative match funding pot will go some way to ensuring that the theatre can continue its vibrant programme of work.

Claire Murray, Executive Director at The Watermill Theatre commented:

“We are incredibly grateful to Greenham Trust for their support of The Watermill Theatre as we navigate a future without statutory funding. In bringing together The Headley Trust, Bernard Sunley Foundation, Englefield Charitable Trust, and Miss W E Lawrence 1973 Charitable Settlement with them, they have created a unique alliance and a powerful way for us leverage additional income over the next 3 years. Thanks to this support, we can plan and ensure that we can continue to produce great theatre, create work with and for people across our region and invest in the next generation of talent.” 

Chris Boulton, CEO of Greenham Trust, said:

“We are delighted to be able offer our ongoing support, alongside our generous collaborative funding partners, to help this crucial local cultural asset attract further donations and grants. We all wish The Watermill Theatre every success in their fundraising campaign.”

In order to make a donation, which will be automatically doubled thanks to the match funding alliance, please visit the Watermill Theatre's fundraising page on The Good Exchange https://bit.ly/Support-The-Watermill



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Inside Out Dorset 2023 Set For September Photo
Inside Out Dorset 2023 Set For September

Activate Performing Arts’ biennial outdoor arts festival, Inside Out Dorset returns in September 2023 when one group of festival performers will be going to great lengths to make their appearance as sustainable as possible. 

2
Cast Revealed For THE CONSTANT COMPANIONS at The Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough Photo
Cast Revealed For THE CONSTANT COMPANIONS at The Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough

Casting has been announced for Alan Ayckbourn's 89th play, Constant Companions, which will play at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre from 7 September to 7 October before touring to The Old Laundry Theatre, Bowness-on-Windermere (17 to 21 October) and the New Vic Theatre, Newcastle-under-Lyme (24 October to 4 November).

3
Susie Blake Joins Tom Chambers in the UK and Ireland Tour of MURDER IN THE DARK Photo
Susie Blake Joins Tom Chambers in the UK and Ireland Tour of MURDER IN THE DARK

Original Theatre, Trafalgar Theatre Productions and JAS Theatricals have announced full casting and extra dates for the new Torben Betts thriller, Murder in the Dark, directed by Philip Franks. 

4
Storyhouse Appoints Annabel Turpin as its New CEO Photo
Storyhouse Appoints Annabel Turpin as its New CEO

Storyhouse, Chester’s award-winning theatre, cinema and library has appointed Annabel Turpin as its new Chief Executive (CEO).  

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: INTO THE WOODS Cast on What Sondheim Means to Them Video Video: INTO THE WOODS Cast on What Sondheim Means to Them
Inside Rehearsal For RENT on Long Island Directed by Adam Pascal Video
Inside Rehearsal For RENT on Long Island Directed by Adam Pascal
Watch Highlights from THE COTTAGE on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from THE COTTAGE on Broadway
Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre Video
Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Evening with Tony Award Winner Levi Kreis
Sonata Piano & Cabaret Lounge (7/26-7/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Drag Queens vs. Vampires
Underbelly Cowgate (3/08-8/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dracula: Mina's Reckoning
Belgrade Theatre (10/18-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heathers
Belgrade Theatre (9/19-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brown Boys Swim
Belgrade Theatre (9/26-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Layer Marney Tower (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Lullingstone Castle and The World Garden (7/26-7/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Aberystwyth Arts Centre (11/15-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Wales Millennium Centre (11/08-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Changeling
Southwark Playhouse Borough, The Little (9/28-10/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You