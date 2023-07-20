The Watermill Theatre Launch New Fundraising Appeal After Loss of ACE Funding

The Watermill Theatre has announced Propel, a new fundraising appeal to help support the future of the theatre following the news in late 2022 that Arts Council England has cut its entire £458,000 annual NPO grant.

In partnership with Greenham Trust, a Berkshire-based grant-giving charitable trust, the Watermill Theatre has successfully secured pledges of over £78,000 with the formation of a three-year funding alliance with local and national charitable trusts and foundations. Any donations that individuals make to Propel in support of The Watermill will be matched via a matched funding campaign, administered through Greenham Trust's free online funding and fundraising platform The Good Exchange.

The Funding Alliance brings together The Headley Trust, The Bernard Sunley Foundation, Englefield Charitable Trust, Miss W E Lawrence 1973 Charitable Settlement, and Greenham Trust.

To help promote the fundraising appeal, the Watermill has organised a series of match-funding events, designed to leverage additional support for the campaign. These include a special fundraising event linked to The Watermill's forthcoming production of The Lord of The Rings.

The Watermill is a thriving theatre, producing world-class work from its 200-seat home on the banks of the river Lambourn. It offers a varied programme of outreach activities reaching across Berkshire and surrounding counties with touring shows and workshops. In November last year, The Watermill learned that it was to receive a 100% cut to its funding from Arts Council England, equating to a loss of over £450,000 a year. As a registered charity, fundraising is an essential part of the theatre's income, and it is hoped that this collaborative match funding pot will go some way to ensuring that the theatre can continue its vibrant programme of work.

Claire Murray, Executive Director at The Watermill Theatre commented:

“We are incredibly grateful to Greenham Trust for their support of The Watermill Theatre as we navigate a future without statutory funding. In bringing together The Headley Trust, Bernard Sunley Foundation, Englefield Charitable Trust, and Miss W E Lawrence 1973 Charitable Settlement with them, they have created a unique alliance and a powerful way for us leverage additional income over the next 3 years. Thanks to this support, we can plan and ensure that we can continue to produce great theatre, create work with and for people across our region and invest in the next generation of talent.”

Chris Boulton, CEO of Greenham Trust, said:

“We are delighted to be able offer our ongoing support, alongside our generous collaborative funding partners, to help this crucial local cultural asset attract further donations and grants. We all wish The Watermill Theatre every success in their fundraising campaign.”

In order to make a donation, which will be automatically doubled thanks to the match funding alliance, please visit the Watermill Theatre's fundraising page on The Good Exchange https://bit.ly/Support-The-Watermill