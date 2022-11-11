The Watermill Theatre Launches Fundraising Campaign

In the wake of the shock news that The Watermill Theatre in Newbury has had 100% of its funding from Arts Council England cut, the Newbury venue has launched a new fundraising campaign- THRIVE. Individuals wanting to take action can donate from as little £1 to show their support and ensure that the work of The Watermill, and everyone who is part of its community, can continue to thrive. There is also the option of becoming a Friend of the Watermill, for as little as £30 per year.

The Watermill is a 200-seat regional powerhouse, with an unparalleled reputation for producing bold, world-class theatre with local and national reach from its home in West Berkshire. It also has an extensive programme of community outreach, and schools touring work, and a firm commitment to diversity, education, and talent development.

The decision has been received with shock and anger by many, but the message from Artistic Director Paul Hart and Executive Director Claire Murray is clear - The Watermill is not going anywhere.

Paul Hart said, "While our funding has been cut, commitment to our community will not be. We remain a regional theatre deeply rooted in our commitment to audiences, artists and local participants - we are proud to say our work continues. "

In the wake of the announcement there has been an outpouring of support with countless messages expressing how The Watermill has changed lives through its work on and off stage. From audiences who delight in the work on stage, artists whose careers have been launched by its extensive talent development programme, communities whose lives are enriched by weekly activities, including specialist groups for local deaf and neurodiverse communities, and schools whose creative curriculum is enriched by its schools tours, such as The Sleeping Sword which tours this week hot off the heels of its run at the venue.

Claire Murray said, "people have been reaching out asking how to help, we wanted to make it clear that everyone can help, a little goes a long way etc. If The Watermill and the communities we reach mean something to you, we need your help more than ever to ensure that everyone can continue to thrive by accessing and enjoying The Watermill's work, both on the stage and off."

People wanting to show their support can donate online (www.watermill.org.uk/donate_now) or by calling the Box Office on 01635 46044