The University of Chichester Launches Innovative Musical Theatre Masters Degree

The University of Chichester has launched a new postgraduate Masters course in Musical Theatre, the first gender non-conforming course in the UK, and with opportunities to learn from some of the best and brightest minds currently practising in the industry. As a completely project-based course it is both affordable and inclusive. With practicality at its heart, the course aims to equip students to go out into the industry armed with well-honed skills, imagination and the ability to create exciting new work.

Course Director Meredith Braun says, What a privilege, to be given the opportunity to write and lead a course that challenges established musical theatre from within, to involve the best of the industry, question the status quo and work with the theatre makers of the future.

Director in Residence Steven Dexter adds, We have developed a course which not only focuses on performing but also creating exciting, self-developed work. My ethos has always been “if opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door”. The brilliant Spitlip’s (Operation Mincemeat) and Mischief’s (The Play That Goes Wrong) are two examples of work created by the synergy of performers working together.

The course offers broad training in a range of musical theatre practices, modules include - working on a new musical together with the composer and lyricist, examining structure and creating a devised jukebox style musical based on an existing pop album or body of work and developing a fringe style event theatre piece. The course naturally culminates in an industry showcase and main production. All shows will have gender-blind casting with leading vocal practitioners on hand to support all singers.

Applicants do not need to have an undergraduate degree to apply for the course and can apply if they have professional documented experience. The course is also cost-effective; to ensure that it is open to all, it is currently set at the amount of the UK government loan for Masters study.

Course Director Meredith Braun and Director in Residence Steven Dexter have a wealth of knowledge and experience between them. Braun has played leading roles in the West End such as Eponine in Les Misérables, Christine in Phantom of the Opera, originated the role of Betty Schaefer in Sunset Boulevard and Lily in The Secret Garden (RSC and West End) as well as playing Belle in the much-loved Muppet Christmas Carol with Michael Caine. Dexter has an extensive directing career including the Olivier-nominated West End musical Loserville (Garrick Theatre), the recent reimagined Pippin (Charing Cross Theatre) and the world premiere of Stiles and Drewe's Honk! (The Watermill, Newbury).

The Conservatoire's close relationship with Chichester Festival Theatre, Mercury Musical Developments and Musical Theatre Network cements Chichester as an exciting hub for musical theatre with its industry-leading teachers, practitioners and contacts.

Applications are now open to study MA Musical Theatre at the University of Chichester from January 2023 - you can find out more here. Submissions are also now open for new work for the New Musicals module - these can be submitted here.