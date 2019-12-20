The Turbine Theatre Announces 2020 Spring Season

The Turbine Theatre in Circus West Village, the first chapter in the regeneration of the iconic Battersea Power Station, announces an exciting and diverse Spring 2020 season, which includes the programming of a variety of new work and emerging talent from visiting companies, as well as the transfer of one of the Edinburgh Festival's 2019 hit shows, #HonestAmy.

The full Spring 2020 season comprises of: The stage spectacular, Burlesque'd Live!, directed by Ashley Luke Lloyd and starring Kelsey Beth Crossley and Charlotte Gooch; hot off the back of a successful summer in the West End; Riot Act, a play exploring six decades of queer history; The Barn Theatre's production of The Importance of Being Earnest; Warped Sacrifice, an original play with fast-paced movement sequences and a poignant soundtrack; Guy, an uplifting new musical by the creators of 2017's much-hyped, multi-award-winning The Marriage of Kim K; CTC Company's new hit show, Identity; Westminster Cathedral Choir School's brand new musical version of A Midsummer Night's Dream; and Amy Booth-Steel's heartfelt, one-woman show #HonestAmy, directed by Kathy Burke.

The Spring 2020 season also includes the previously announced return of Paul Taylor-Mills' MTFestUK, which runs at the theatre from 3 - 15 February. A celebration of new musical theatre from around the world, the festival's 2020 musical line-up and casting will be announced in January 2020.

In conjunction with the 2020 Spring season, The Turbine is proud to announce a partnership with Industry Minds, who will be running a variety of seminars and events at the theatre throughout the year. The seminars will run monthly at the theatre in order to provide more help and support for those in the arts, including creatives, students and families.

The Turbine will host the Industry Minds Awards in September 2020, along with Artist Showcases and Live Podcast events throughout the year. These live podcast events have been hugely popular in the past and consist of chats to industry folk about mental health in the arts with a live audience, and a Q&A in order to keep the conversation open.

Seminars will be overseen by Industry Mind's brilliant counsellor Mary Burch BEM. Further details and dates of the seminars will be announced in due course.

Paul Taylor-Mills, Artistic Director of the Turbine Theatre, said: "I'm delighted that our Spring 2020 season is a celebration of new and emerging talent. This is one of the most important strands of our vision and integral part of the future of The Turbine and indeed the theatre landscape in London and beyond.

We've got an eclectic line up which includes the award winning #HonestAmy which celebrated a sell out run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this year, directed by Kathy Burke. Alongside this, we've carefully curated a programme which features a number of visiting companies including contemporary dance, burlesque and a new production of The Importance of Being Earnest from the powerhouse that is The Barn Theatre.

A special Merry Christmas and thanks must be extended to everyone that has supported us over the past few months. It's been an incredible first couple of months and we couldn't have done it without your support"

The Turbine Theatre's 2020 Spring Season

Burlesque'd Live!

Running for three evenings from Thursday 30 January - Saturday 1 February. Step into the glamour and magic of Burlesque'd, starring Emmerdale star Kelsey Beth Crossley and West End Showgirls including Charlotte Gooch (Top Hat, Flashdance, Dirty Dancing).

Come, breathe in the diamonds, lace and glitter and step into a "La Vie En Rose" world! Created and choreographed by Ashley Luke Lloyd, Burlesque'd is an immersive dream world of beauty, mystery and glamour whatever your shape or size! Empowering body confidence from around the globe, Burlesque'd tells the story of passionate showgirls with the zest to shine!

Riot Act

Direct from a successful summer in the West End, the critically acclaimed Riot Act will be performed for one night only on Sunday 16 February.

The play is a hard-hitting and hilarious exploration of the LGBT rights movement. This journey through six decades of queer history...is a riot!

The Importance Of Being Earnest

Oscar Wilde's cherished play comes direct to The Turbine from The Barn Theatre, Cirencester, as a two-man re-imagining of the classic that will delight and entertain in equal measure. This transfer marks The Barn Theatre's London debut and will run from Tuesday 18 February - Saturday 29 February.

Already recognised as one of the UK's funniest plays, this ingenious, riotous, re-telling of the story has two incredibly talented actors playing every single character. Rapid quick-changes, tap dancing, fabulous frocks and enough tea to sink a ship, audiences are in for a wildly waggish time. It's Oscar Wilde's classic as you've never seen it before!

Warped Sacrifice

An original play with fast-paced movement sequences and a poignant soundtrack, Warped Sacrifice will be performed at The Turbine on Tuesday 3 March.

Andre is dying and Daren is expecting. Whether you're the deranged doctor, the fretting friend, the sharp-witted sister or the worrisome wife, you're just a small cog that's part of one larger machine.

In a disturbing dystopian city that is obsessed with perfection, money is the key to everything. But what if money's not an option. Only then can you decide what sacrifices are worth making.

A looking glass into the future they don't want you to see - Are you willing to open your eyes?

Guy

The creators of 2017's much-hyped, multi-award-winning The Marriage of Kim K return with Guy, an uplifting new musical which takes aim at prejudices within the gay community with a heart-pounding electronic-pop rom com.

The production, which was the recipient of the Best New Writing award at Buxton Fringe and Best Show at Birmingham Fest, will be at The Turbine for five performances from Wednesday 4 March - Saturday 7 March.

Identity

CTC Company's new hit show Identity is a 50 minute controversial and captivating masterpiece showcasing society's negative perceptions of the individual, and endeavours to explore the inner strength of humanity by celebrating and embracing our unique identities.

The production runs from Tuesday 10 March - Saturday 14 March.

Westminster Cathedral Choir School's A Midsummer Night's Dream

A cast of pupils from Westminster Cathedral Choir School invite you into the forest of dreams for this hilarious tale of love and magic, at the Turbine for two performances from Wednesday 18 March - Thursday 19 March.

The Head Teacher is getting married, and the students at Midsummer College are coming together to celebrate. As night falls, students venture unseen into the forest behind their school, into the traps of some mischievous fairies.

In this brand new musical version of A Midsummer Night's Dream, William Shakespeare's classic play is transported to a modern-day boarding school with all of the trials and tribulations of teenage life.

#HonestAmy

Written and performed by Amy Booth-Steel and directed by Kathy Burke, #HonestAmy closes the season, running from Tuesday 24 March - Saturday 11 April.

Remember when I got cancer and had a breakdown in Tesco's? Then literally went mental and posted some songs on Twitter?

When anxiety was at full capacity level, my mum bought me a ukulele and it has saved my life. I wrote some songs and randomly posted them online. Shit. Got. Real! Before I knew it there were millions of hits. I have no idea how it has all happened but people just seemed to relate to my random bedroom tales!

This is a common story about common people.

INDUSTRY MINDS

Industry Minds was born in 2018, founded by actors Scarlett Maltman and Cathy Read. The concept was formed with a goal to better mental health support in the creative arts.

What initially started as a podcast then developed into a critically acclaimed mental health support service to those in the arts. To date, Industry Minds operate as a charity whose goal is to provide free and low cost mental health support to anyone in the creative arts through therapy, seminars and other useful tools.

The award winning podcast is available to stream on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud and any other platforms you may source your podcasts from. Scarlett and Cathy interview various people in a relaxed setting with a goal to have open and healthy conversations surrounding mental health.

Counsellor Mary Burch BEM joined Industry Minds in February 2018, offering low cost and free counselling sessions to those in the arts. The sessions run fortnightly in London and Scotland with a telephone/skype counselling operating around the clock. The service is the first of its kind in the arts with a goal to make therapy accessible. Mary was awarded a BEM in 2016 and was nominated at The Evening Standard's Public Servant of the Year Awards for her services.

Industry Minds operates a confidential and vital service for those in the arts and continues to develop accessible ways to help others.

Looking back over a very successful and busy year for Industry Minds and having engaged with over 100 clients through their counselling service, their counsellor Mary Burch and other professionals they have worked with have come together to provide a number of seminars for 2020. There counsellor has worked with agents, producers, directors, actors, stage managers, students and everyone in between and has used this experience and identification of common, shared issues to contribute to our schedule of seminars.

Seminars Dates

Friday 24th January - Creative seminar

Time: 10.30am - 1.30pm

Creatives Seminar. Target audience: all creatives within the arts - producers, directors, creatives, writers etc. Led by counsellor Mary Burch, the seminar provides a safe, confidential space to explore and provide support and information regarding common issues and concerns experienced by creatives in the industry

Friday 21st Feb - Vocal and Physical Health Seminar

Time: 10.30am - 1.30pm

An open seminar led by Stephen King from King Manuel Therapy. Focusing on how to look after our vocal and physical health to better mental health.

Friday 6th March - Performer seminar

Time: 10.30am - 1.30pm

An open seminar led by counsellor Mary Burch.

Focusing purely on performers and the common areas of concern identified during counselling by many performers. The seminar provides a safe, confidential space to learn, share and support. This seminar will touch on various issues such as self-doubt, confidence, performance anxiety and maintaining good mental health.

Friday 24th April - Creative Support Seminar

Time: 10.30am - 1.30pm

Open to agents, choreographers, producers, directors etc. An opportunity to explore self awareness, management styles, self-care and an opportunity to discuss any concerns or issues. Providing support in the form of a seminar and 1:1 time with counsellor Mary Burch.

Friday 22nd May - Graduate/Student Support Seminar

Time: 10.30 - 1.30pm

An open seminar for graduates and students, providing valuable tools to help survive the journey through drama school and exploring common problems experienced by some when emerging into the industry. Includes 1:1 time with Mary Burch.

Friday 19th June - Mental Health Support and Training Day

Time: 10.30am - 1.30pm

Providing support and training for those who want to check or enhance their understanding of mental health. This seminar would be of benefit to agents, company managers, teachers and anyone who would welcome being able to recognise the signs of poor mental health and have the necessary tools to provide support those they work with.

Friday 21st August - Men's Mental Health Seminar

Time: 10.30am - 1.30pm

An open seminar focusing on men's mental health. Although we recognise that poor mental health impacts on folks, regardless of gender, this is an opportunity to explore those common areas of concern identified by male clients during counselling. Anyone wishing to explore/discuss a particular topic can request this by emailing Industry Minds before the end of July 2020. Any email received will be treated confidentially.

Friday 11th September - Arts Family Support Seminar

Time: 10.30am - 1.30pm

A seminar for those balancing families and work in the arts, with an aim to offering support. Special guest talks included and 1:1 time with Mary.

Friday 23rd October - Creative Support Seminar

Tim: 10.30am - 1.30pm

Open to agents, choreographers, producers, directors etc. An opportunity to explore self awareness, management styles, self-care and an opportunity to discuss any concerns or issues. Providing support in the form of a seminar and 1:1 time with counsellor Mary Burch.

Friday 20th November - Performer Support Seminar

Time: 10.30am - 1.30pm

An open seminar led by counsellor Mary Burch.

Focusing purely on performers and the common areas of concern identified during counselling by many performers. The seminar provides a safe, confidential space to learn, share and support. This seminar will touch on various issues such as self-doubt, confidence, performance anxiety and maintaining good mental health.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You