The Traverse Theatre Announces A Limited Run Of MUSTARD By Eva O'Connor

The Traverse Theatre announces a limited run of award winning show MUSTARD by Eva O'Connor, a Fishamble: The New Play Company production, online from 1st -14th December.



A one-woman show about heartbreak, madness and how condiments are the ultimate coping mechanism, by award-winning playwright and performer Eva O'Connor.

When E meets the man of her dreams, a professional cyclist, love hits her in the pubic bone like a train. But when it ends she plummets into a black hole of heartbreak at the speed of a doped up team on the Tour de France.

Writer and performer Eva O' Connor said:

"I am so thrilled that MUSTARD is part of the Traverse 3 programme. In such a tumultous year it's a real privilege to be part of such a great programme of work. To end 2020 knowing that MUSTARD is reaching such a wide online audience is a brilliant feeling."

Jim Culleton, Artistic Director of Fishamble: The New Play Company said:

"Fishamble: The New Play Company and Eva O'Connor have both had long-term connections with the Traverse, and are delighted to share MUSTARD in December, while live performances are not possible. The Traverse Theatre is a leading light in producing and showcasing new plays, and this new online initiative is typically innovative. Fishamble is delighted to be part of it."

Mustard is written and performed by Eva O'Connor and directed by Hildegard Ryan with lighting design by Marianne Nightingale and relighter Suzie Cummins.

Full details: www.traverse.co.uk/whats-on/event/mustard

