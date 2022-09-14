The State Funeral of The Queen Will be Broadcast Live at Norwich Theatre Royal

The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, which takes place on Monday 19 September, will be broadcast live and free-of-charge at Norwich Theatre Royal for those who would like to watch and mark the event alongside other people.

Norwich Theatre will broadcast live news coverage, projected onto a 7m wide by 4.5m high screen on the stage in the auditorium.

Tickets for the screening are free but need to be booked, either online at norwichtheatre.org, at the Theatre Royal box office counter or over the phone on 01603 630 000.

In partnership with Norwich City Council, for the time around the funeral Norwich Theatre will also host Norwich City Council's Books of Condolence in a quiet area of the Theatre Royal, for those who want to leave their condolences. This is available to everyone, with or without a ticket to watch the funeral.



Stephen Crocker, Chief Executive of Norwich Theatre said: "This is a monumental moment in history as we honour Her Majesty The Queen's lifetime of public service. We know many people will appreciate the opportunity to be together at this time of national mourning and we hope to be able to provide a space of sanctuary and togetherness in our city.

"As we broadcast the State Funeral, we will remember with warmth and gratefulness a life of extraordinary duty, strength and support to people all around the world.

"The title 'Theatre Royal' was originally granted by the monarch as a license to bring people together and Norwich was among the very first cities in the country to be afforded this status, more than 250 years ago. We are pleased to open the Theatre Royal to continue bringing people together for a unique moment in our history and to have Norwich City Council's Books of Condolence available in the Theatre Royal as well on this day."

On Monday 19 September, the doors at Norwich Theatre Royal will open at 10am for people to arrive, with the broadcast beginning at 10.30am.

The building and Book of Condolence will be accessible for anyone throughout the day, with or without a ticket. A ticket must be booked to watch the screening in the auditorium, and these are free of charge.

