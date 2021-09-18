The Sound Of Hollywood - In Concert Comes to Cheltenham Town Hall in October

The Studio Orchestra presents The Sound of Hollywood - In Concert Saturday 13th November 2021 7.30pm at Cheltenham Town Hall.

Learn more at www.cheltenhamtownhall.org.uk.

Following their phenomenal John Williams concert in 2019, The Studio Orchestra return to Cheltenham Town Hall with a glittering celebration of the world's greatest film scores.

With the full force of a 70-piece hand picked orchestra, the concert will celebrate some of the most memorable film music that has captured our hearts and imagination over the past 80 years - from the golden age of Hollywood right up to the present day.

Shining a spotlight on the film scoring talents of John Williams, Bernard Hermann, Howard Shore, Hans Zimmer, Maurice Jarre to name a few, the concert will feature iconic music from Harry Potter, Psycho!, Lawrence of Arabia, Pirates of the Caribbean, Star Wars, Lord of the Rings and many more.

Prepare for a cinematic musical adventure like no other and the long-awaited return of a live orchestra!

Conducted by Jack Campey

Jack Campey (Artistic Director & Principal Conductor) said:

"We are delighted to be returning to Cheltenham Town Hall, a truly special venue for us as this is where we had our debut concert in 2019, The Music of John Williams. The rapturous reception we received blew us away, and we just knew we had to come back. The pandemic threw a spanner in our plans, but we have worked tirelessly to overcome many challenges to get this concert off the ground and we are so excited to finally be returning to the wonderful acoustics of Cheltenham Town Hall.

The concert will feature our largest orchestra yet, consisting some of the finest orchestral players in the UK, and will be a vibrant celebration of iconic film music over the past 80 years. There will be something for everyone at this concert, with music carefully curated to showcase the variety and breadth that film music has to offer. The concert will be a chance to show off the incredible talents of film composers, shining a spotlight that they don't normally get, solely on them. It's going to be a pure blockbuster!"

The Studio Orchestra

The Studio Orchestra is a 65-80 piece professional symphony orchestra dedicated to the performance of music from film, theatre and T.V.

Founded by our Artistic Director & Principal Conductor Jack Campey, the orchestra's aim is to showcase the glorious music of the visual arts - mainly film, theatre, TV. It is only in the past 10 years or so that this music has risen from the depths of neglect and begun to be appreciated the world over. We still aim to grow appreciation and audiences for this multifaceted genre of music and share the joy this music brings to so many.

Importantly The Studio Orchestra provides a platform to showcase the talents of music creatives around the world who inject so much passion and dedication to their craft, whether this be composers, orchestrators or arrangers - they have all spent a lifetime developing their craft and talent. Their music has a life beyond the original film, theatre and TV release so we're here to put their art form front and centre.

The orchestra is made up from some of the best freelance professional musicians in the UK. Each musician brings their own musicality, experience and style which helps give that special sound to the orchestra. We are keen to grow within the UK music industry as well act as an important bridge between popular and classical music.

www.thestudioorchestra.co.uk