The Show Must Go Online Announce Full Cast for Livestreamed Reading of CORIOLANUS

Two-time OnComm award-winning, The Show Must Go Online, the global digital theatre movement producing live performances of the chronology of Shakespeare's plays weekly, today announce the full cast for their upcoming livestreamed performed reading of William Shakespeare's Coriolanus. The streaming will be live on Wednesday 21 October, 7pm BST here.

Robert Myles directs Lewis Allcock (Ensemble), Hector Bateman-Harden (Young Martius), Joyce Branagh (Volumnia), Paula Brett (Titus Lartius), Steve Charrett (Ensemble), Charlotte Coles (Virgilia), Alexis Danan (First Roman Senator), Alix Dunmore (Caius Martius Coriolanus), Sian Eleanor Green (Tullus Aufidius), Nathan Everett Patterson (Ensemble), Jamie Gould (Third Roman Citizen), Wayne Lee (Cominius), Andrew Mockler (Junius Brutus), Megan Montgomery (First Roman Citizen), Shamiso Mushambi (Ensemble), Nadia Nadif (Ensemble), Jonathan Oliver (Menenius Agrippa), Chi-Chi Onuah (Ensemble), Drew Paterson (Sicinius Velutus), John-Otto Phike (First Messenger & First Volscian Senator), Matthew Rhodes (Ensemble), and Eleanor Wilkinson (Second Roman Citizen), with Gareth Balai and Emily Carding as swings.

The cast have worked with Shakespeare's Globe, Royal Shakespeare Company, Shakespeare Schools Festival South Africa, Bard on the Beach, National Theatre, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Out of Joint, The Kiln Theatre, Nottingham Playhouse, Arcola Theatre, Finborough Theatre, The Factory Theatre, Young Vic Theatre, American Conservatory Theatre, The Dukes Theatre, Oldham Coliseum, York Theatre, Southwark Playhouse, VAULT Festival, Theatre Royal Plymouth, Soho Theatre, Wilton Music Hall, Lincoln Centre Theatre, Royal Albert Hall, The CW, BBC, MGM, Sony, ITV, and National Geographic.

The Show Must Go Online has established an opt-in hardship fund for all those who take part, which can be found here. Full details of The Show Must Go Online, including their previous shows, can be found here.

