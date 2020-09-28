The Show Must Go Online Announce Full Cast For Livestreamed Reading Of TIMON OF ATHENS

The streaming will be live on Wednesday 30 September, 7pm BST.

Two-time OnComm award-winning, The Show Must Go Online, the global digital theatre movement producing live performances of the chronology of Shakespeare's plays weekly, today announce the full cast for their upcoming livestreamed performed reading of William Shakespeare's Timon of Athens with Ben Crystal in the titular role and introduced by Sir Simon Russell Beale. The streaming will be live on Wednesday 30 September, 7pm BST here.

Robert Myles directs Isabel Adomakoh Young (Alcibiades), Gabriel Akamo (Poet), Valerie Andrews (Ensemble), Christine Atieno (Ensemble), Ben Crystal (Timon of Athens), Alexis Danan (Ensemble), Michael Eriera (Ensemble), Noelle Fair (Ensemble), Luke Farrugia (Ensemble), Mari Hayes (Third Senator), Lisa Hill-Corley (Ensemble), Victoria Howell (Servilius), Michael A Lake (Painter), Nancy Linden (Ensemble), Miguel Pérez (Apemantus), Alex Phelps (Flavius), John-Otto Phike (Ensemble), Hannah Roze-Lewis (Ensemble), Constanza Ruff (Ensemble), Rupert Sadler (Ensemble), Ahd Tamimi (Ensemble), Charlotte Vaughn Raines (Flaminius), and Tanvi Virmani (Ensemble), with Eifion Ap Cadno and Lottie Davies as swings.

The cast have worked with The Shakespeare Ensemble, Shakespeare's Globe, The Royal Shakespeare Company, British Library, British Council, Graeae, TEDx, Theatr Clwyd, BBC, New York Film Festival, Amazon Prime, Edinburgh Fringe, Tate Galleries, Gecko Theatre, Barbican Centre, Whilton Music Hall, The Space Arts Centre, Theatre by the Lake, and on and off Broadway.

The Show Must Go Online has established an opt-in hardship fund for all those who take part, which can be found here. Full details of The Show Must Go Online, including their previous shows, can be found here.

