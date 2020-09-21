The Show Must Go Online Announce Full Cast For Livestreamed Reading Of KING LEAR

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The streaming will be live on Wednesday 23 September, 7pm BST.

The Show Must Go Online today announce the full cast for their upcoming livestreamed performed reading of William Shakespeare's King Lear. The streaming will be live on Wednesday 23 September, 7pm BST here.

Robert Myles directs Michael Ahomka-Lindsay (Edgar), Alex Andlau (Edmund), Georgia Andrews (Oswald), Lydia Bakelmun (Cordelia), Michael Bertenshaw (King Lear), John D. Huston (Earl of Gloucester), Comfort Fabian (Ensemble), Swachata Guha Mallik (First Gentleman), Seeta Indrani (Goneril), Zoe Land (Fool), Wendy Morgan (Earl of Kent), Sarah Peachey (Regan), Russell Proctor (Ensemble), Pedro Santos (Ensemble), Tamara Theisen (Ensemble), Gareth Turkington (Duke of Albany), Dan Wilson (Duke of Cornwall), with Benjamin Chandler and Fleur de Wit as swings.

The cast have worked with Shakespeare's Globe, Royal Shakespeare Company, National Theatre, Theatre Royal Stratford East, BBC, Traverse Theatre, Underbelly Edinburgh, Rose Theatre, National Youth Theatre of Great Britain, Theatre Royal Bath, Birmingham Rep, Netflix, Edmonton Fringe Festival, Theatre Royal Plymouth, The Pleasance, Bush Theatre, Vault Festival, ITV, Shakespeare Theatre Company of DC, Minack Theatre, National Theatre of Rome, Arts Theatre Brisbane, Jack Studio Theatre, Southwark Playhouse, King's Head Theatre, NowTV, and in Bollywood.

The Show Must Go Online has established an opt-in hardship fund for all those who take part, which can be found here. Full details of The Show Must Go Online, including their previous shows, can be found here.

