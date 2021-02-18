The Royal Ballet's 'The Cellist / Dances At A Gathering' Available To Pre-order on DVD and Blu-ray

This week marks the first anniversary of the world premiere of The Cellist, alongside Dances at a Gathering, and we are delighted to announce that a recording of this mixed programme is now available to pre-order on DVD (£24.99) and Blu-ray (£29.99), ahead of its release on Friday 26 February.

The Cellist is Cathy Marston's first ballet for the Royal Opera House's Main Stage and is inspired by the momentous life and career of Jacqueline du Pré. The ballet explores du Pré's life from her discovery of the cello, through her celebrity as one of the most extraordinary cellists, to her frustration and struggle with multiple sclerosis. An exquisite score by Philip Feeney incorporates moving and powerful cello music by Elgar, Beethoven, Fauré, Mendelssohn, Piatti, Rachmaninoff and Schubert, performed by Solo Cellist Hetty Snell. Lauren Cuthbertson stars as The Cellist, alongside Matthew Ball as The Conductor, Daniel Barenboim, and Marcelino Sambé as The Instrument.

The Cellist is complimented by Jerome Robbins' elegant Dances at a Gathering. An exercise in pure dance for five couples set to music by Chopin, it was created for New York City Ballet in 1969 and first performed by The Royal Ballet the following year. The Company's 2020 performances marked the return of Dances at a Gathering to the repertory after an interval of ten years. This recording features an outstanding cast of Royal Ballet dancers, including Marianela Nuñez, Francesca Hayward, Fumi Kaneko, Alexander Campbell and William Bracewell, with Robert Clark as Solo Pianist.

Bonus features include 'Why The Royal Ballet love performing The Cellist', 'Why The Royal Ballet love performing Dances at a Gathering' and cast galleries.

Available to pre-order now: https://shop.roh.org.uk/search?type=product&q=cellist%20gathering