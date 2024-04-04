The Royal Ballet's International Draft Works Returns This Month

This programme gives emergent choreographers a chance to showcase their work in development in the intimacy of the Linbury Theatre.
International Draft Works, The Royal Ballet's flagship programme celebrating fledgling choreographic talent, returns to the Royal Opera House this April. This programme gives emergent choreographers a chance to showcase their work in development in the intimacy of the Linbury Theatre.
This year, Royal Ballet Choreographic Residency for the 2023-24 Season Joseph Toonga creates a new work with dancers of The Royal Ballet. Royal Ballet Principal dancer Matthew Ball also creates a new work to be performed by himself and fellow Principal Mayara Magri.
The Royal Ballet will be accompanied by emerging choreographic talent from across the globe. This year, a number of companies return to present new work: Lachlan Monaghan creates a work for Birmingham Royal Ballet, Nicola Wills creates for Opera Ballet Flanders; Lucas Lima for Norwegian National Ballet; and Madeline Squire choreographs for the Scottish Ballet.
Four new companies join The Royal Ballet for International Draft Works for the first time: Barbora Rašková creates a work for National Theatre Brno; Olmo Verbeeck Martinez choreographs for Semperoper Ballet Dresden; and Florent Melac brings a new work for the Paris Opera Ballet. Korean National Ballet also join the range of companies showcasing new choreographic talent for the first time, with a work by Lee Young-Cheol.
