The Royal Ballet and Imperfect Pointes Launch Sustainable Activewear Collection

Stockport-based Imperfect Pointes has teamed up with The Royal Ballet for the launch of a new range of sustainable activewear.

The brand - the only one in the UK whose entire collection of ballet wear is sustainably produced - worked with the internationally renowned ballet company to create an exclusive three-piece collection made entirely from regenerated plastics.

The range will be available exclusively on The Royal Opera House website from 24th June and can be viewed at Royal Opera House (roh.org.uk)

Designed with ballet fans and professional dancers in mind, the capsule collection comprises a half sleeve leotard, activewear leggings and an activewear vest. Each piece is made entirely from ECONYL; a material like nylon that is made using regenerated plastics recovered from landfill, industrial sources, and the ocean.

The entire collection will be manufactured at a family-run factory in Rotherham, South Yorkshire.

Helen Banks, founder of Imperfect Pointes says: "Having launched our first range of sustainable ballet wear in November last year, we are delighted to announce this first exclusive collaboration with The Royal Ballet.

"It's really inspiring to see this prestigious company making strides in the sustainability arena and looking at its supply chains. It's also a fantastic opportunity for us, collaborating with a globally renowned brand and gaining exposure to an audience that's truly passionate about dance."

Jane Storie, Head of Enterprises at The Royal Opera House, which is home to The Royal Ballet, says: "We are excited to collaborate with Imperfect Pointes. The sustainable approach, inclusive brand values and UK production are important to our customers and our business."

Helen, whose background is in sportswear and fashion, has close ties to the South Yorkshire factory where the range is being manufactured, and is a proud supporter of the revival of the textile industry in the North of England.

All Imperfect Pointes' leotards, unitards and men's tights are manufactured to appeal to a wide range of ballet followers and learners, as well as professional and pre-professional dancers, with a focus on building a diverse and inclusive community.

Mayara Magri, newly promoted Principal of The Royal Ballet - and Imperfect Pointes brand ambassador - adds: "It is so important that we think about our impact on the environment, and how we can bring about positive change. As well as being beautiful, this collection will help raise awareness of sustainability in the ballet world, with both style and comfort intact."

In April, Imperfect Pointes collaborated with Mayara, and Matthew Ball - also a Principal of The Royal Ballet - on a short brand film. Shot in Manchester, and featuring Mayara throughout, it showcases key pieces from the collection, and can be viewed HERE

For more information visit https://imperfectpointes.com/.