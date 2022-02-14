The Royal Ballet Announces Spring Draft Works And Insights With Joseph Toonga

Spring Draft Works is an opportunity to see dancers of The Royal Ballet share their raw choreographic creativity in the intimacy of the Linbury Theatre. Exploring the artistic potential of movement and new ideas, Draft Works is The Royal Ballet's longstanding choreographic platform where new short works are presented in various stages of development.

Opening on 4 April this programme includes work by Company members; Ashley Dean, Joshua Junker, Matthew Ball, Marcelino Sambé and Stanisław Węgrzyn. There will also be new piece by The Royal Ballet Emerging Choreographer Joseph Toonga.

Joseph Toonga was appointed The Royal Ballet's Emerging Choreographer in September 2021. Across two nights we shine a light on Toonga's creative process with a performance by his dance company Just Us Dance Theatre on 7 April with Born to Manifest, part of a Hip Hop dance theatre trilogy that illuminates the experiences of young black British men. Toonga draws from real life accounts to a create a poignant, responsive piece that simultaneously champions cultural identity and challenges racial stigmas. Set to an original score from Michael 'Mikey J' Asante, this dynamic dance work explores the power and privilege that still oppress and dictate.

On 8 April there will be an insight with Toonga who will be joined by Wayne McGregor, The Royal Ballet Resident Choreographer and mentor of the Emerging Choreographer role, in a conversation exploring process and working with the dancers of The Royal Ballet. The Insight will also include a performance of Born to Protest, the sequel to Born to Manifest. Born to Protest aims to dismantle presumptions about the black male figure based on intimidation, danger and isolation, revealing instead character traits around fragility, vulnerability and a constant battle to prove oneself. This hypersensitivity of the black male and female body in space is magnified by Born to Protest's cast of five performing en masse to a soundscape which sets up an intense energy with Hip Hop beats and voice over.

