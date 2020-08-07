The Pleasance Theatre Trust Launches Golden Ticket Raffle

One lucky Fringe fan has a chance to win a pair of free tickets to every show at the Pleasance next August.

The doors to the Courtyard may be closed this summer but the Pleasance Theatre Trust are already thinking ahead to 2021. To mark the first day of what would have been the 2020 Edinburgh Fringe, they are giving one lucky Fringe fan a chance to win a pair of free tickets to every show at the Pleasance next August. All you need to do is enter their extra special raffle, as part of their Crowdfunder campaign, to be in with a chance of winning the Pleasance Golden Ticket!

One lucky winner and a friend will have the opportunity to see hundreds of shows next year at the Pleasance in Edinburgh, including their annual Opening Gala. The first-class treatment doesn't stop there: the winners will even have their own dedicated member of the Pleasance Team overseeing all their reservations and recommendations. The winner will also receive exclusive access to Brooke's Club for the duration of the festival. This is the ultimate VIP Fringe experience, for only £5!

A chance to unlock the doors and peek behind the curtains, visit all of Pleasance's amazing venues across Edinburgh: start your day with coffee and breakfast at the Dome then do lunch at the EICC, pop by the Courtyard for drinks and pack in as many shows as you can! This is your opportunity to ensure your Fringe 2021 is as full of pure imagination as it possibly can be.

There is no limit on the number of £5 raffle tickets you can purchase and each one counts as an entry into the prize draw. One winner will be selected at random in September, once the Crowdfunder campaign has ended. Good luck!

Pleasance Golden Ticket T&Cs

The Golden Ticket pass provides the recipient with access to two seats for any production at Pleasance Edinburgh during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2021, scheduled to take place 4th - 30th August 2021 (subject to confirmation). The recipient will receive a personalised Pleasance Pass for ticket booking and collection. The Pass cannot be exchanged for monetary value and may only be used by the named recipient, providing access to pre-booked performances to the named recipient and their guest only. The Pass may only be used for productions in the official Pleasance programme and may not be used for multiple performances of any one production. The Pass provides the recipient with a maximum of two seats per performance. Tickets for additional guests may be reserved for payment by the recipient at standard ticket rates at the point of reservation. Reservations must be made with a minimum of 24 hours notice prior to given performance and access is subject to the availability of seats at the time of reservation. The recipient will be provided with a dedicated point of contact to manage reservations from June 2021. The theatre management reserves the right to refuse access to any performance if the named recipient and/or their guest arrive late or if any guest is below the stated age restriction. The theatre management reserves the right to make any alteration to the advertised arrangements or the cast rendered necessary by unavoidable causes. The Pleasance Theatre Trust is not liable to the named recipient in the event that any performance and/or dates are cancelled. Any misuse of the Pass or failure to attend reserved performances may result in it being invalidated.

