The Other Palace to Present New Musical GLORY RIDE in November

A new, original musical based on an amazing, true story from the Second World War, Glory Ride, will have its world premiere in the main theatre at The Other Palace as a staged concert from 14 - 16 November 2022.

How did a Cyclist, an Accountant, and the Cardinal of Tuscany join forces to pull off one of the most remarkable rescue operations of the War? Glory Ride reveals the untold tale of an Italian Tour de France winner who uses his fame and his bicycle to save hundreds of children from Mussolini's Fascists. The show takes place in Tuscany and features soaring, memorable songs, along with a witty book and comic relief.

Backed by members of the original producers of Jersey Boys, Glory Ride features some of the West End's biggest stars and has developed through workshops in New York and Los Angeles featuring top Broadway talent.

Victoria Buchholz, writer, has said, "we call it Les Mis meets Ocean's Eleven...This fascinating story could rewrite how the world remembers the Italian Resistance during World War II."

Combining heist, history, humour, and humanity, Glory Ride transports the audience to the golden hills of Tuscany for a journey more timely today than ever before.

Featuring music, lyrics and a book by the daughter and father team Victoria and Todd Buchholz and direction by Shaun Kerrison, Glory Ride will play at The Other Palace from 14 November 2022 for three performances.



Todd Buchholz - Writer



Todd Buchholz is a novelist and economic historian. He was an original co-producer of Jersey Boys and his novel The Castro Gene, a mystery about a megalomaniacal investor in the Rat Pack era, was named a finalist for the USA Best Book prize. He provided audio narration for his recent books, The Price of Prosperity (HarperCollins), which was named a "must-read" by the Wall Street Journal and Rush (Penguin), for which he was profiled in The Times of London. Todd served as a senior advisor at the White House and is a frequent commentator in The New York Times and the Wall Street Journal and has appeared on such shows as HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher, PBS NewsHour, BBC Today, and National Public Radio.

Victoria Buchholz - Writer



Victoria Buchholz discovered the extraordinary story of Gino Bartali while traveling throughout the villages of Tuscany. She is the author of the play Lockdown, which has been performed at regional theatres in Southern California and New York, as well as by the Tisch School at NYU. She has served as an executive at Viacom and Royal Caribbean, has written for publications such as the New York Times and the Los Angeles Times, and was a producer for The Charlie Rose Show and Bloomberg Television. Victoria's musical compositions include a set of contemporary pop songs under her stage name, Victoria Beachwood, as well as the score of Law School Musical, composed during her time at Stanford Law School.

Shaun Kerrison - Director

Shaun Kerrison has directed on multiple continents and throughout the UK and on Broadway, where he was resident director of Mary Poppins, and director of Cameron Macintosh's U.S. National Tour of My Fair Lady. Shaun is co-writer and director of the new musical The Osmonds, and staged Les Misérables in concert both in Tokyo and at a special gala performance at Windsor Castle for Her Majesty the Queen and the president of France. He has directed a wide variety of musicals and plays, from classics like Kiss Me, Kate for the BBC at the Royal Albert Hall to new works such as Ken Ludwig's adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express. As an actor Shaun has played the title role in Candide and has performed across the world in productions that include Chicago, Sweeney Todd, Cinderella, and Les Misérables.

Greg Jarrett - Music Director

Greg Jarrett has conducted and served as musical director or musical supervisor for numerous shows on Broadway and at Lincoln Center, including Gigi, Side Show, Fun Home, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, and Crazy for You.

Smart Entertainment

Smart Entertainment provides world-class general management, executive producing and consultancy services for the theatre and live entertainment sector. The experienced team have worked on over 100 productions in the last decade. Smart's recent clients include Hartshorn - Hook Enterprises (including Peaky Blinders: The Rise, Doctor Who: Time Fracture, Amélie and The Great Gatsby), Grenfell: Value Engineering - Scenes from the Inquiry, London Musical Theatre Orchestra (including A Christmas Carol at the Dominion, 2020), Rifco Arts, Talawa Theatre Company, Hackney Showroom and Northampton Royal & Derngate.