The Other Palace Rehomes Vault Festival Shows And Announces Spring 2022 Studio Programme

The Other Palace has announced that it has been able to support several shows that were due to perform in the cancelled Vault Festival, in The Other Palace Studio. Two musicals - Love is only Love written by Sam Harrison returns following its sold out debut at The Other Palace, and Millennials with Music, Book & Lyrics by Elliot Clay will premiere in the theatre's studio programme. Heathers, the smash hit musical in the main house will extend for 10 weeks.

Over the course of the coming months a series of performances will take place in the intimate 100-seat Studio at The Other Palace. This includes rehomed productions from the Vault Festival, alongside workshops, concerts, and staged readings, all focussed on supporting new work and developing the next generation of theatre-makers.

The season includes: Once upon a (Love) Song performed by Kieran Brown along with a host of West End Stars, Le Wine Club written and performed by Anna Larkin (The Play That Goes Wrong), The Greatest Hits of Lily & John written and performed by Rosanna Adams (The Mirror and the Light for the RSC) and Calum Sivyer (Windmill Theatre's Cabaret), The Night Woman written and performed by Julene Robinson (Get Up Stand Up!), Little Sausage, Period Dramas, Is He Musical?, Grey Widow, The Einstein Letter, The Platform, Luke Bayer and Grace Mouat in Concert, Scott Folan in the Basement. Millennials, a musical with Music, Book & Lyrics by Elliot Clay and Love is only Love written by Sam Harrison.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 28th January from 5pm with priority booking available for Friends / Best Friends (Members) of The Other Palace at 12pm. Become a friend of The Other Palace to get priority booking, exclusive offers, and discounts. Join online at https://theotherpalace.co.uk/get-involved/membership/

Bill Kenwright said "I'm very pleased that we have been able to support some of the shows that suffered due to the cancellation of the Vault Festival. Just as we have several new projects and ideas for the space. The studio at The Other Palace is such a beautiful, intimate space that really has its own character, a cabaret-esque jazz bar feel combined with a black-box theatre space with a modern twist. It is ideally suited to providing an intimate atmosphere for new material."



Paul Taylor-Mills said, "We are so excited to be starting this new chapter in The Other Palace's journey, reopening the Studio with such a great range of new and exciting projects, working with new and emerging artists and producers as well as developing our exciting own new musical projects".

Vault Festival Rehomed Productions:

Le Wine Club

Written and performed by Anna Larkin

Audiences are invited to join the Anna Lou Larkin for a tipple as she sets out to solve the mystery of who killed her lover, whilst indulging in the world of wine and adding splashes of accordion-based musical comedy and magic for good measure.

Grey Widow

In this award-winning monologue play, Lady Aria Grey tells the haunting tale of her husband's life, her husband's death, and her husband's restless ghost.

Winner of the London Horror Festival Playwriting Competition 2019

Is He Musical?

IS HE MUSICAL? is an intimate, joyous musical comedy inspired by the true stories of the queer friends who loved, lived, and partied across 1930s London.

Period Dramas

Heather Milsted's debut solo show all about the history of menstruation. It's a comedic, cabaret piece that aims to bust open the menstrual taboo and teach the history you didn't learn in school.

Little Sausage

Little Sausage is a new musical about everything Piers Morgan hates: men defying toxic masculinity, vegan sausage rolls, and the truth. It is a verbatim musical that explores the relationship between veganism and masculinity.

The Greatest Hits of Lily & John

Written and performed by Rosanna Adams and Calum Sivyer

The Greatest Hits of Lily and John is a semi auto-biographical, modern folk story exploring loneliness, creativity and how friendship and conversation can inspire change.

The Night Woman

Written and performed by Julene Robinson

The Night Woman tells the gripping story of a fearless journey into the dark. With Caribbean folktales, movement and music taking centre stage, this path towards healing is urgent now more than ever during these times of pandemic and BLM.

New Studio Productions:

Once Upon A (Love) Song

Kieran Brown (Heathers, Phantom, Wicked) will be joined on Valentine's Day by a host of West End Stars, including some Heathers cast mates for an evening of song and stories of love, loss, and everything in between.

The Platform

An evening of new writing and emerging artists, performing a host of monologues, scenes, and stand-up routines. This event is all about creating a safe, supportive, and symbiotic evening for actors, audiences, and performers.

The Einstein Letter

A staged reading. A Havisham-esque Amanda Wingfield languishes in a London bedsit and all she has left is her meal delivery man. Touching, hilarious - brutal.

Luke Bayer and Grace Mouat in Concert

Paper House Productions invite you to a spectacular evening of live music from the West End's very own Luke Bayer (Everybody's talking about Jamie, Rent, Soho Cinders) and Grace Mouat (Six, & Juliet), singing your favourite songs and joined by some amazing guests.

Scott Folan in the Basement

Armed only with a guitar and piano (and a special guest), Scott Folan (Be More Chill, Cyrano film) will share his inner most thoughts and feelings through his intimate songs and intricate melodies. He will play some songs you may have heard and some you definitely won't have, all to try to convey, through music, how he became the man he is today.

Love is only Love

By Sam Harrison, Directed by Jason Morell

"I'm six years old, about to watch Hello Dolly starring Barbra Streisand for the first time, and I'm terrified."

After a sold-out debut and run at The Other Palace, Love Is Only Love triumphantly returns.

In 1993 suburban Australia a young boy's life is changed forever when he discovers the passionate romance of Hollywood musicals. So begins a decades-long, round-the-world quest to find his own kind of romance.

Directed by Jason Morell, with Sam Harrison as the boy and David Seadon-Young as all the loves of his life, this is a joyful, tender, and honest celebration of young love.

"It's as perfect a way to spend an hour or so in the theatre as I can imagine... Its charm will last your whole life long." LiveTheatreUK

"A deeply touching paean of praise to the hidden power of all musical theatre. Scrupulous direction by Jason Morell elicits knockout performances from a beguiling Harrison and dazzling David Seadon-Young... As elegantly witty as it is touching (very)"

David Benedict, The Stage

"Love is only Love, by Sam Harrison is an honest, intelligent, engaging, wonderful piece of theatre." Encore

Millennials

Music, Book, and Lyrics by Elliot Clay

MILLENNIALS turns up the microphone on the lives, the losses, and the frustrations of young people in the modern world. A generation that is so often defined by tabloid headlines, tweets and of course, avocados, pick up the mic and transport us inside their extraordinarily ordinary lives. Written and composed by Elliot Clay, this powerful and uplifting collection of songs runs the gamut of modern pop-music and sends musical theatre hurtling into the 21st Century.

Heathers The Musical

The UK premiere of Heathers the Musical enjoyed two record-breaking opening seasons, launching at London's The Other Palace, and transferring to the Theatre Royal Haymarket in 2018; going on to win the WhatsOnStage award for Best New Musical 2019. It enjoyed a second season at Theatre Royal Haymarket in 2020, before embarking on a national tour until December 2021.

After its return to The Other Palace, it was initially booking until February 2022 but due to popular demand it will now play until Sunday 1 May 2022.