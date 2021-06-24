The Old Vic Announces Two New Specially Commissioned Monologues for QUEERS

The Old Vic today announced the two new specially commissioned monologues for Queers, curated by Mark Gatiss, to mark Pride Month. I Threw It, written by Travis Alabanza and performed by Kim Tatum AKA Mzz Kimberley, and Bee, by Jade Anouka and performed by Pearl Mackie, will be directed by Sean Linnen. The monologues will premiere as part of Your Old Vic and will be available for free on The Old Vic's YouTube channel from 30 Jun.

Originally commissioned in 2017, Queers commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Sexual Offences Act from the perspective of those whose lives it affected with a poignant, funny, tragic and riotous celebration. These two new commissions are stories from the wider LGBTQ+ community.

Queers, curated by Mark Gatiss, is part of The Old Vic's One Voice series. The original monologues were produced in partnership with the BBC and were re-released on BBC iPlayer on 02 Jun.

With dramaturgy by Annabel Bolton, casting by Jessica Ronane CDG, design consultation by Polly Sullivan and the composer is Rebekah Alero. Ashen Gupta is Assistant Director on I Threw It and Kwame Owusu is Assistant Director on Bee.

Queers is part of One Voice, a series of monologues specially commissioned by The Old Vic and funded by the TS Eliot Estate, with one-off performances from renowned actors. One Voice celebrates the most raw of theatre forms - a single voice on a stage without scenery, without costume and nothing to rely on but words.

The One Voice series is conceived by Artistic Director Matthew Warchus.

