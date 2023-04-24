Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The North East Debut Of SOAPBOX RACER Comes To Alphabetti Theatre

Performances run April 25 - May 13.

Apr. 24, 2023  

The North East Debut Of SOAPBOX RACER Comes To Alphabetti Theatre

A story of love, loss and hoying yourself down a hill on a matchbox with wheels, Soapbox Racer is the brash coming-of-age comedy coming to Alphabetti this spring.

When Kay gets dumped by her high school sweetheart for her best (and only) friend, she does what any heartbroken teen would do - enter a Soapbox Derby in a Grand Gesture to win back his love. A long-fraught relationship between her and her father is put to the test when the only place to craft this declaration of love is in his garage. Along with the help of her dad and a couple of Boost bars, Kay learns there's more to love and friendship than the affection of her teenage crush.

Soapbox Racer is written by Ben Schwarz who comments, I'm very excited about bringing this play to Newcastle. It's a homecoming, really, for a play that's in some senses, about figuring out your relationship with home. The team here are incredible - I think they're building something really special.

Rosie Bowden, directing this North East debut, comments Soapbox Racer is the show I wish I could have seen as a teenager. Ben Schwarz' writing feels like a warm hug for anyone who's fallen out of love with themselves. It raises you up, holds you close and refuses to let you go. I am thrilled to be directing it at Alphabetti and can't wait to fill the space with pure joy.

Thanks to funding from Arts Council England, every performance will be captioned, as well as offering the usual audio described performance on Wednesday May 10th and relaxed showings on Saturdays 1pm. Alphabetti Theatre will also be hosting a 'Build & Race a Soapbox Car' workshop where families are encouraged to come in their teams to build and race model Soapbox carts every Saturday around the run of the play.



Blackeyed Theatres SHERLOCK HOLMES: The Valley Of Fear Comes To Scarboroughs Stephen Josep Photo
Blackeyed Theatre's SHERLOCK HOLMES: The Valley Of Fear Comes To Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre
After delighting audiences around the world with their international tour of The Sign of Four, Blackeyed Theatre bring to life The Valley of Fear, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's thrilling final Sherlock Holmes novel, in an electric new stage adaptation which visits Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre in May.
Bert and Nasi Bring a Stirring Dance Double-Bill To The Lowry, Salford Photo
Bert and Nasi Bring a Stirring Dance Double-Bill To The Lowry, Salford
Taking place across Wed 26 and Thu 27 Apr, performance artists Bertrand Lesca and Nasi Voutsas explore emotion, mortality and endless regeneration with stripped-back yet profoundly evocative choreography in The End and The Beginning at The Lowry.
Silent Faces GODOT IS A WOMAN Will Embark on UK Wide Tour Photo
Silent Faces' GODOT IS A WOMAN Will Embark on UK Wide Tour
Following hugely successful runs at Pleasance Theatre and Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Godot is a Woman interrogates permission, patriarchy and pop music in a comical response to the gender restrictions put upon Waiting for Godot. 
Grand Theatres Remy Lloyd is a Finalist at The Dementia Hero Awards Photo
Grand Theatre's Remy Lloyd is a Finalist at The Dementia Hero Awards
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's Remy Lloyd has been announced as a finalist in in the Alzheimer's Society's Dementia Hero Awards, which are held at Birmingham's Grand Hotel on Friday 28 April.

More Hot Stories For You


Full Cast Revealed For The World Premiere of Jack Thorne's WHEN WINSTON WENT TO WAR WITH THE WIRELESS at Donmar WarehouseFull Cast Revealed For The World Premiere of Jack Thorne's WHEN WINSTON WENT TO WAR WITH THE WIRELESS at Donmar Warehouse
April 24, 2023

With Noël Coward's Private Lives currently running until 27 May, Donmar Warehouse Artistic Director Michael Longhurst and Executive Director Henny Finch have announced full casting for the world première of Jack Thorne's play When Winston Went to War with the Wireless. 
Careers in the Arts Launched by Corn Exchange Newbury and The Watermill TheatreCareers in the Arts Launched by Corn Exchange Newbury and The Watermill Theatre
April 24, 2023

Careers in the Arts is the joint project between the Corn Exchange Newbury and The Watermill Theatre to inspire and educate young people aged 14 - 25 in West Berkshire and North Hampshire in what a career in the arts can and does look like. Careers in the Arts, funded by Greenham Trust, has now had its official launch ahead of its first participant recruitment this spring.
Nottingham's Nonsuch Studios Celebrates 10th BirthdayNottingham's Nonsuch Studios Celebrates 10th Birthday
April 24, 2023

Nonsuch Studios, Nottingham's independent fringe theatre, this week celebrates its 10th Birthday as an independent theatre making, producing and venue operating cultural organisation and charity. 
The North East Debut Of SOAPBOX RACER Comes To Alphabetti TheatreThe North East Debut Of SOAPBOX RACER Comes To Alphabetti Theatre
April 24, 2023

A story of love, loss and hoying yourself down a hill on a matchbox with wheels, Soapbox Racer is the brash coming-of-age comedy coming to Alphabetti this spring.
Blackeyed Theatre's SHERLOCK HOLMES: The Valley Of Fear Comes To Scarborough's Stephen Joseph TheatreBlackeyed Theatre's SHERLOCK HOLMES: The Valley Of Fear Comes To Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre
April 24, 2023

After delighting audiences around the world with their international tour of The Sign of Four, Blackeyed Theatre bring to life The Valley of Fear, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's thrilling final Sherlock Holmes novel, in an electric new stage adaptation which visits Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre in May.
share