The North East Debut Of SOAPBOX RACER Comes To Alphabetti Theatre

A story of love, loss and hoying yourself down a hill on a matchbox with wheels, Soapbox Racer is the brash coming-of-age comedy coming to Alphabetti this spring.

When Kay gets dumped by her high school sweetheart for her best (and only) friend, she does what any heartbroken teen would do - enter a Soapbox Derby in a Grand Gesture to win back his love. A long-fraught relationship between her and her father is put to the test when the only place to craft this declaration of love is in his garage. Along with the help of her dad and a couple of Boost bars, Kay learns there's more to love and friendship than the affection of her teenage crush.

Soapbox Racer is written by Ben Schwarz who comments, I'm very excited about bringing this play to Newcastle. It's a homecoming, really, for a play that's in some senses, about figuring out your relationship with home. The team here are incredible - I think they're building something really special.

Rosie Bowden, directing this North East debut, comments Soapbox Racer is the show I wish I could have seen as a teenager. Ben Schwarz' writing feels like a warm hug for anyone who's fallen out of love with themselves. It raises you up, holds you close and refuses to let you go. I am thrilled to be directing it at Alphabetti and can't wait to fill the space with pure joy.

Thanks to funding from Arts Council England, every performance will be captioned, as well as offering the usual audio described performance on Wednesday May 10th and relaxed showings on Saturdays 1pm. Alphabetti Theatre will also be hosting a 'Build & Race a Soapbox Car' workshop where families are encouraged to come in their teams to build and race model Soapbox carts every Saturday around the run of the play.