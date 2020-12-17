The Marlowe Reveals Plan B for Pantomime in Response to Latest Tier 3 Announcement

The Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury has announced that its fun-sized, socially distanced pantomime, Nurse Nellie Saves Panto is now postponed until January, due to today's announcement that Kent will remain in Tier 3 restrictions for the next two weeks.

The Marlowe's Chief Executive, Deborah Shaw, said:

"With Kent now confirmed in Tier 3 for the rest of December, we are postponing the opening of our fun-sized pantomime until Saturday 2nd January. It's such a shame that theatres have to remain closed in Tier 3, as the industry has been working incredibly hard over the past few months to make our spaces Covid-secure in accordance with strict government guidelines.

Our overarching desire is to be 100% ready to perform if Kent drops into Tier 2 at the January review point. There's a very slim chance, we know, but as it's the legendary Marlowe Theatre pantomime, and we believe so passionately in the restorative power of live theatre and a good laugh, we're not giving up until the-fat-bloke-in-a-dress sings. The show is fully rehearsed and our wonderful cast are raring to go. The only ingredient missing now is the audience. We've put extra special care into preparing our auditorium for social distancing and we want to be there for our Panto audiences if we possibly can, at the end of such a difficult year."

Audiences whose tickets are affected by the change of opening date will be contacted directly by the theatre team over the next few days. Nurse Nellie Saves Panto has already been filmed for streaming into care homes across the region and disappointed ticket holders will now also be offered the opportunity to see the digital version at home.

Those who have booked for shows in January can hold on to their tickets in the knowledge that they will be entitled to a refund or credit voucher- plus the opportunity to see the digital version - should any scheduled performance not take place.

Tickets can be booked, via marlowetheatre.com or by calling The Marlowe's Box Office team on 01227 787787.