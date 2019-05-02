The Marlowe, Canterbury Will Hold Week Long Comedy Event

Comedy-lovers are in for a treat this summer when some of the finest and funniest acts on the circuit appear at the week-long event at The Marlowe Theatre and The Marlowe Studio, Canterbury.

At the theatre, The Horne Section kicks off the festival (Monday 15 July), mashing stand-up and live music in a spontaneous, high-octane combination. Led by Alex Horne, the creator and host of hit Dave TV Series Taskmaster, this is original musical comedy at its best.

Adam Kay: This Is Going To Hurt - Secret Diaries Of A Junior Doctor (Tuesday 16 July) revisits Adam's career as a junior doctor in hilarious and horrifying detail, and is based on his internationally best-selling book.

Next up is Richard Herring: RHLSTP Tour (Wednesday 17 July). Richard will be bringing his hugely popular podcast to the stage for an unpredictable live interview with a mystery comedy guest.

On Thursday 18 July, The Alternative Comedy Show will showcase the most experimental, innovative and exciting comedians today, including the award-winning David Doherty, Fin Taylor and Colin Hoult.

Live At The Marlowe is on Saturday 20 July is headlined by Joel Dommett (I'm A Celebrity, Impractical Jokers UK), Nick Helm (Uncle, Loaded) and University of Kent alum Laura Lexx (Live At The Apollo).

There's an eclectic variety of shows at The Marlowe Studio. These include double bills from Edinburgh favourites Adam Riches and Ahir Shah (Friday 19 July), rising stars John Robins and Ed Night (Monday 22 July) and innovative comics Suzi Ruffell and Joan & Flo (Friday 26 July).

There will also be live versions of comedy podcasts including Films To Be Buried With (Thursday 18 July) and The Hoovering Podcast (Thursday 25 July) and an immersive comedy game experience from The Dark Room (Sunday 28 July).

Tickets, which are available from the Box Office on 01227 787787 and marlowetheatre.com, go on sale to Marlowe Friends today (Thursday 2 May) and to everyone else on Tuesday 7 May.





