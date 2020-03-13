The London Premiere of VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE Has Been Postponed

Producers today announced that the London premiere of Christopher Durang's Tony Award-winning Best Play comedy, 'Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike', due to start previews at Charing Cross Theatre on Saturday 21 March will not now go ahead as planned.

It wil be rescheduled later in the year.

Producer Steven M. Levy said: "We have been closely monitoring the developing situation surrounding Coroniovirus (COVID-19). The safety of our cast, staff and our patrons is paramount and so we have taken the very difficult decision to postpone the production to later in the year. Obviously events are fast moving and changing day by day but when the crisis is passed we will announce a new opening date. Patrons should consult their point of purchase for refunds.



The cast of 'Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike' features two time Olivier award-winner Janie Dee, Vincent Franklin, Rebecca Lacey, Michelle Asante, Charlie Maher and Lukwesa Mwamba.



Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike was due to play an 8-week season at Charing Cross Theatre (Thom Southerland, Artistic Director, Steven M. Levy, Managing Director) from Saturday 21 March - Saturday 16 May.



Christopher Durang's irresistible comedy was one of the most lauded Broadway plays of recent years. Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike blends Chekhov's famous ennui with the modern-day concerns of celebrity, social networking, planetary upheaval and the troubling onset of middle age, into a beloved comedy.



Director: Walter Bobbie. Set Designer: David Korins. Costume Designer: Emily Rebholz. Sound Designer/Original Music: Mark Bennett. Casting: Gilly Poole.

Producers: Steven M. Levy and Vaughan Williams for Charing Cross Theatre Productions Limited and Joey Parnes.





