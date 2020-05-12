The London Cabaret Club Will Present EXQUISITE: A Night in at the Cabaret

On the evening of Friday 15th May, legendary showbiz troupe The London Cabaret Club will air an exclusive performance of their critically acclaimed show 'Exquisite' via their Youtube channel.

The Exquisite show will aim to transport viewers from the comfort of their sofas to the heart of London's West End, by way of a spectacular array of acts including dancers in haute couture costumes, acrobats and aerialists, breathtaking live music and an abundance of surprises that make their show an exhilarating and unique entertainment experience.

Filmed at One Mayfair and attended by a whole host of celebrities including ballerina Darcy Bussell, Athlete Dame Kelly Holmes and Dragon's Den star Deborah Meaden, Exquisite is a glamorous cabaret performance with a quintessentially British theme. Special guests on the night include singers Alexandra Burke and Dionne Bromfield, both of whom perform solos as part of the show.

Teaming up with The London Cabaret Club are the Flask Cocktail Company, who have been delivering delicious drinks to locked down households all over London. Viewers of the 'Exquisite' show will be eligible for a 15% discount on all orders by using the code: FlaskXCabaret.

After the show and rounding off the evening will be a live stream from The London Cabaret Club's resident DJ's 'Sunana', who's set of party classics will celebrate the weekend in style!

Festivities will begin at 8pm on Friday 15th May via The London Cabaret Club's Youtube channel, and will be available to watch from the beginning throughout the evening, moving to the live stream of LCC's DJ's whenever the show ends.

Exquisite provides a winning formula of breathtaking performances, original choreography, intricate costumes and attention to detail, which swiftly gained The LondonCabaret Club its reputation as one of the capital's most exciting nights out.

Now audiences can experience the magic of The London Cabaret Club in the relaxed surroundings of their own home - a perfect package for those who wish to enjoy a 'lavish lockdown'!

The Exquisite show will be streamed from 8pm on Friday 15th May at The London Cabaret Club's Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCekZO93lzQ8HMj38eRNTkMw



The full show will be available throughout the evening and will cut to the live DJ stream once completed.





