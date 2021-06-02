The Lang Lang International Music Foundation Announces Collaboration With Child Bereavement UK

The Lang Lang International Music Foundation (LLIMF), one of the preeminent music education organizations striving to educate, inspire, and motivate the next generation of classical performers, announces a new collaboration with UK-based charity Child Bereavement UK to bring music to bereaved children.

The new content series will consist of well-established artists, musicians, songwriters, and music producers, doing exclusive performances and giving inspirational commentary about their music, what music means to them, and how they have been able to channel particular times in their life through their work and a creative outlet.

"We are so happy to now be working in partnership with Child Bereavement UK; such an incredible, inspiring, and impactful organisation. We look forward to offering as much inspiration through music as we possibly can, to young people who are going through unimaginably hard times," said Oli Rose, Creative Director, Lang Lang International Music Foundation.

The idea is to not only entertain through the performances, but to also inspire the children to connect and express themselves through creativity, whatever that may be. Whether it be playing an instrument, writing lyrics or poetry, or simply discovering new music that they can find connections with. The program is looking to also be developed with follow up sessions with the foundation's Creative Director Oli Rose, who can talk to the Young People about how to put creative inspiration into practice.

"Child Bereavement UK is delighted to partner with the Lang Lang Foundation. Young people we support tell us that creative activities, such as making music, really help them to express their feelings and cope with their grief; it's fantastic to be able to share with them these inspirational films from such talented artists." Clare Bullen, Head of Clinical Services, Child Bereavement UK