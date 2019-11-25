The Ivy And Acting For Others Announces Sixth Annual ONE NIGHT ONLY

The Ivy and Theatrical charity Acting for Others announces the return of 'One Night Only' in London Theatreland's West Street, on Sunday, 1 December 2019.



The evening sees stars of the stage and screen swap their costumes for aprons and serve diners for a one-off sitting at The Ivy, a restaurant renowned for its unfaltering service. Leading the waiting staff this year and trying their hand at taking over the bar, waiting tables, hosting and welcoming guests will be the likes of Phyllis Logan, Michael Fox, Laura Carmichael, Ginny Holder and Arlene Phillips CBE.



Over £115,000 was raised last year for the charity Acting for Others, which provides financial and emotional support to all theatre workers in times of need through the 14 member charities.



This year will see one exclusive sitting, with guests arriving for pre-dinner drinks from 7.00pm. This very special three-course dinner, with aperitif and wine, will raise funds for Acting for Others. After dinner, celebrity auctioneer Carl Mullaney will announce and sell to the highest bidder a selection of highly covetable prizes, including the chance to win a meal prepared exclusively for 10 guests in your own home by The Ivy's chefs, lunch or dinner for four every month for a year, and dinner at The Ivy with Sir Derek Jacobi and Samantha Bond before going on to see Mary Poppins.



Director of The Ivy, Fernando Peire says, "We are thrilled to be welcoming back One Night Only at The Ivy, filled with our friends from the theatrical community who are teaming up to raise funds for colleagues in need."



Sir Stephen Waley-Cohen, Co-Chairman of Acting for Others adds, "We are delighted to be back once again at the iconic Ivy, West Street to host the most prestigious Acting for Other's fundraising activities. We are excited to welcome the very best acting talent to this magical evening and thank them for giving up their time for free, to host, wait tables and entertain guests all in aid of the 14 charities of Acting for Others."

www.the-ivy.co.uk





