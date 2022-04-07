The Highland Joker Presents THE BUBBLE SHOW, 21 – 24 April 2022

The Guinness World record-breaking bubble man will return with his popular Bubble show to Coventry, after a huge success at the City of Culture events last summer! Master bubbleologist Eran has delighted crowds the world over with his multiply Award-winning family performance!

Eran, better known as The Highland Joker - has recently sold out at the Brighton Fringe Festival. While touring his show in New Zealand he has won several awards and has captured some of the biggest New Zealand names with his bubble antics, including putting New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern inside a giant bubble and teaching the Blues rugby team a few bubbly tricks. He also broke a number of Guinness World Records while performing with soap bubbles and is now popping his Social Bubble, heading to Coventry this April!

The Highland Joker, trained as an actor in the Guildford School of Acting and as a storyteller in Emerson College. He creates marvels in his show that is a unique blend of magic, storytelling, and bubble-art. Giant bubbles, bubbles inside bubbles, bouncy bubbles, smoke bubbles, square bubbles, and even fire bubbles are used in this captivating display, suitable for all ages. The record-breaking bubble artist will perform at the Piccolo as part of The Assembly Festival Garden in Coventry every afternoon 21 - 24 April 2022.

Don't miss this unique show for the whole family part of the Coventry Assembly Garden Festival this coming spring!

Learn more at highlandjoker.com and assemblyfestival.com.