The Gramophones Announce AIDY THE AWESOME Spring Tour 2022

Aidy is a normal 8-year-old girl... or so she thinks! One day she discovers a family secret that changes everything. Aidy and her granny embark on an adventure that turns their world upside down.

They even begin to question what normal is. After all, who wants to be normal when you can be SUPER!

Aidy the Awesome is a stunning aerial theatre show for all the family to enjoy. Watch the performers literally fly, zoom and spin through the air!

Aimed at 3-8year olds and their families, the show intends to highlight to young women that they too can be strong, resilient and empowered and the superheroes in their own stories!

Hannah, Director and Creative Producer of Aidy the Awesome said: "We are really excited to be taking Aidy out on tour across the UK after the show was made during the pandemic but is yet to be performed live. The show has been received so well by our audiences online, and we are looking forward to see the response from more children who want to be as awesome as Aidy."

Hannah continued, "According to the Guardian- children's media and books are packed with gender stereotypes: princesses waiting for Prince Charming, fairies dressed in pink, and heroic characters that are almost invariably male. So, we are keen to explore stories in which girls are protagonists in alternative feisty, funny and strong roles. We want to break down the princess archetype and offer young girls different role models to aspire to."

In 2020, when the pandemic hit The Gramophones took their planned intergenerational, workshops with grandmothers and grandchildren (5-12year olds) online, helping them to connect while they couldn't physically be together and now they are also taking these workshops on tour to meet girls and grannies all over the country.

Feedback from the workshops:

"Thanks for all the fun we have had doing this together in Lockdown. I have enjoyed so much of what you set us to do and have had to go way out of my comfort zone at times! My personal favourite task was the synchronised dance routine, which is quite a challenge when we live so far apart. We spent a lot of time discussing ideas and taking it in turns to choose which movements to put in..."

Aidy The Awesome embarks on its Spring tour across April, May and June 2022:

Spring Tour 2022

New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich- 14th April

The Quarry Theatre, Bedford- 16th April

The Brewhouse, Taunton- 19th/20th April

Brixton House, London- 23rd-26th April

Curve, Leicester- 30th April / 1st May

Pavillion Theatre, Worthing- 7th/8th May

Arts Depot, London-22nd May

Queens Hall, Hexham- 27th -29th May

Nottingham Playhouse, Nottingham- 31st May

Barnsley Civic, Barnsley- 2nd June

Northern Stage, Newcastle- 4th -5th June

Cast and Creatives

Hannah Stone- Co-Director/Producer

Ria Ashcroft- Co-Director/Producer

Irene Jade- Designer

Darren Clark- Composer/Sound Design/MD

Gwen Hales- Aerial Consultant

Farrell Cox- Performer/Deviser

Deborah Sanderson- Performer/Deviser

Kathryn Hanke- Performer/Deviser

Hazel Monghan- Performer/Musician

Kath Akers- Participation lead

Aidy The Awesome was first commissioned by Curve Leicester and supported by Arts Council England, Awards for All, Soroptomist International, J N Derbyshire Trust, artsdepot, Déda Derby, The Renewal Trust and Lakeside Arts. For the Spring tour, support has been received from the Ragdoll Trust, Oxford Playhouse, the Soroptimist Trust and Arts Council England.

For more information visit: https://gramophonestheatre.com/aidy-the-awesome/