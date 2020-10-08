The Dukes Theatre Announces Free Theatre Project for Young Female Members of the Gypsy, Roma and Traveller Community

Workshops begin later this month and spaces are limited.

The Dukes Theatre is looking to work with young women (ages 13-16) from Gypsy, Roma and Traveller (GRT) communities across Lancaster and Morecambe on an exciting theatre opportunity this autumn.

Our Voice is an autobiographical digital drama project led by award-winning performance artist Bryony Kimmings (recently seen on BBC Four's Opera Mums), choreographer/movement director Sarah Blanc and reality star Amy Hart (who is from a Traveller background) that looks to celebrate GRT communities and culture and challenge preconceptions.

Made in association with Lancaster University, Our Voice is part of The Dukes' creative learning project to develop the writing-for-performance skills and experiences of young female Travellers.

Participants are invited to engage in drama and zoom workshops ahead of a live, socially distanced performance at The Dukes later in the year.

Carl Woodward, Creative Learning Manager at The Dukes said: "We know that these are challenging times for many, but we hope through this initiative we can address and challenge GRT representation by engaging with local young women. We are delighted to be working with Bryony, Sarah and Amy to provide such an exciting and inclusive cultural learning opportunity."

Speaking about the project, Roxana Sardais, Team Leader at Lancashire County Council's Ethnic Minority/GRT Achievement Service said: "Hearing the voices of Lancashire's Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities is essential now more than ever. These are voices we don't always hear. We are really excited to support this Dukes/GRT project which will challenge people's perceptions and celebrate GRT culture."

