The Cultural Association ex-Artis Presents FAIRY TALES & FOLK TUNES Piano Concert

The Cultural Association ex-Artis presents the Classical Music Concert "Fairy Tales & Folk Tunes" with the pianists Ivelina Ruseva, Marianna Georgiou and Maria Avraam.

The programme features rarely heard piano works which draw elements and inspiration from legents, myths, tales and oral music traditions: from Béla Bartók to Georges Enescu, from Khachaturian to Theodorakis, from Chopin to Grieg, the classical piano repertoire becomes enriched with the fine colours of tradition, from the North to the South.

Founded in 2013, the ex-Artis Cultural Association is a non-profit organisation based in Paphos. It seeks to promote culture, arts and letters and sustainable development. At the core of its activities is the organizing of artistic, cultural, environmental, educational and scientific works through the collaboration with artists, cultural and academic foundations and institutions, in Cyprus and abroad. Significant past projects include the Contemporary art exhibition "Trauma and Therapy" at the Paphos Archaeological Museum in 2014-15, the PAFOS2017 projects ECO ART and On Target-2017, Eco Art 2019 and others. Important collaborators of ex-Artis Cultural Association are the University of Cyprus, Cyprus Technical University, Neapolis University, Ministry of Education and Culture, Department of Antiquities, PAFOS2017, Municipalities and Communities in Cyprus and Europe, among others.

Ivelina Ruseva was born in Ruse and studied at the National Music Academy "Prof. Pancho Vladigerov" in Sofia, Bulgaria. Since 1999 she has been living in Paphos, where she is active as a soloist, as a piano accompanist and a music educator.

Marianna Georgiou was born in Paphos in 1993. She is a graduate of the University of Nottingham where she focused on Piano Performance and Performance Practices, receiving undergraduate and postgraduate titles. She often appears in concerts and multidisciplinary projects around Cyprus, and apart from the classical repertoire, she explores contemporary piano creations.

Maria Avraam graduated from the Marios Tokas Music Lyceum in Limassol and obtained a Music degree from the European University Cyprus. A pianist and a flutist, she participates in versatile artistic projects which often reflect her special interest in contemporary music.

Saturday 9 April 2022, 7pm Markidion Municipal Theatre Paphos

Tickets 12 euros, 5 euros (students)

Pre-sales and bookings: Technopolis cultural centre, Mon-Sat 9am-1pm, or at the Markidion door

Tel. 70002420