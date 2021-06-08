The Crazy Coqs Presents JACINTA WHYTE: INTIMATE AND LIVE

The Crazy Coqs Presents continues its season of new shows, each with a different musical theme, presented by lyricist Mark Robert Petty and with Musical Direction by Stephen Hill.

Join Jacinta Whyte: Intimate and Live at The Crazy Coqs.

Vocal powerhouse, Dublin born, Jacinta has a career which encompasses all aspects of the entertainment industry.

With a host of leading lady credits to her name & solo appearances with many of the world's most prestigious orchestras, she has earned herself the title of one of Ireland's greatest theatrical exports.

Musical theatre credits include the title role in the original production of Annie at the Victoria Palace Theatre and again in her native Dublin (Gaiety Theatre), Eponine (Les Miserables, Palace Theatre), Ellen (Miss Saigon, Theatre Royal, Drury Lane), Linda (Blood Brothers, Phoenix) Angela (Angela's Ashes, Bord Gais, Dublin BroadwayWorld Ireland Best actress), Rizzo (Grease) Giulietta (Aspects of Love), Alice Beane (Titanic) UK Tours

Jacinta will present a wonderful showcase of songs from her musical theatre career & personal favourites all sprinkled with a hint of Irish charm...

Get tickets and more information at https://www.brasseriezedel.com/events/the-crazy-coqs-presents-jacinta-whyte.