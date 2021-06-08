Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Crazy Coqs Presents JACINTA WHYTE: INTIMATE AND LIVE

Vocal powerhouse, Dublin born, Jacinta has a career which encompasses all aspects of the entertainment industry.

Jun. 8, 2021  

The Crazy Coqs Presents JACINTA WHYTE: INTIMATE AND LIVE

The Crazy Coqs Presents continues its season of new shows, each with a different musical theme, presented by lyricist Mark Robert Petty and with Musical Direction by Stephen Hill.

Join Jacinta Whyte: Intimate and Live at The Crazy Coqs.

Vocal powerhouse, Dublin born, Jacinta has a career which encompasses all aspects of the entertainment industry.

With a host of leading lady credits to her name & solo appearances with many of the world's most prestigious orchestras, she has earned herself the title of one of Ireland's greatest theatrical exports.

Musical theatre credits include the title role in the original production of Annie at the Victoria Palace Theatre and again in her native Dublin (Gaiety Theatre), Eponine (Les Miserables, Palace Theatre), Ellen (Miss Saigon, Theatre Royal, Drury Lane), Linda (Blood Brothers, Phoenix) Angela (Angela's Ashes, Bord Gais, Dublin BroadwayWorld Ireland Best actress), Rizzo (Grease) Giulietta (Aspects of Love), Alice Beane (Titanic) UK Tours

Jacinta will present a wonderful showcase of songs from her musical theatre career & personal favourites all sprinkled with a hint of Irish charm...

Get tickets and more information at https://www.brasseriezedel.com/events/the-crazy-coqs-presents-jacinta-whyte.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Aaron Lazar
Aaron Lazar
Jonah Platt
Jonah Platt
Krystina Alabado
Krystina Alabado

Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Barista Serves Up A Melodic Brew On 'Open Sesame Vol 2: Press Rewind'
  • Six Degree Records Releases Debut Single From DAGNASTERPUS
  • Stephen John to Release New Single 'In This Together'
  • Tom Auton Returns With New Single '9 Til 9'