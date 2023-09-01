The Crazy Coqs Presents Intimate & Live: Kyle Taylor Parker, BROADWAY SOUL

The performance is on Sunday 10th September at 3pm.

By: Sep. 01, 2023

Crazy Coqs will welcome Broadway's Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots, Charlie and The Chocolate Factory) on Sunday 10th September at 3pm as he makes his London concert debut at the Crazy Coqs.

Singing from both of his albums Broadway Soul , Vol 1 and 2, Kyle will provide a soulful concert of Broadway songs anew while paying homage to the great soul singers of the past. Kyle will perform an electric mixtape of Broadway tunes reimagined to fierce, fun-filled and free-spirited heights.

Produced by Mark Robert Petty for The Crazy Coqs Presents.

