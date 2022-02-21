The Belgrade Theatre Presents THE BONE SPARROW This March

This March, the Belgrade Theatre presents the brand new stage adaptation of The Bone Sparrow as part of their Coventry UK City of Culture 2021 programme, running in B2 from Tues 22 - Sat 26 March.

Directed by Pilot Theatre's Artistic Director, Esther Richardson (Noughts & Crosses), Zana Fraillon's vivid and deeply moving novel is adapted by award-winning Australian playwright S. Shakthidharan.

Subhi is a refugee. Born in an Australian permanent detention centre after his mother fled the violence of a distant homeland, life behind the fences is all he has ever known. But as he grows, his imagination gets bigger too, until it is bursting at the limits of his world.

One night, Jimmie, a scruffy, impatient girl appears from the other side of the wires, and brings a notebook written by the mother she lost. Unable to read it, she relies on Subhi to unravel her own family's mysterious and moving history.

Subhi and Jimmie might both find a way to freedom, as their tales unfold. But not until each of them has been braver than ever before.

The Bone Sparrow is the third production from a consortium of five producers; the Belgrade Theatre, Pilot Theatre, Derby Theatre, York Theatre Royal and Mercury Theatre Colchester. The consortium aims to produce work for young adult audiences, and has in recent years presented acclaimed productions of Noughts & Crosses and Crongton Knights.

Playwright S. Shakthidharan said: "So often we are beaten down by the world. We reshape ourselves to fit into it. Subhi's story is different. In The Bone Sparrow, this imaginative young boy discovers within himself a strength that will change the world around him. It is a classic coming of age story: and yet, so much more. The Bone Sparrow is by turns a wondrous tale of epic, mythical adventure; a realistic appraisal of what it means to grow up without freedom; and a vision of renewed solidarity across our supposed divisions."

Director and Artistic Director of Pilot Theatre, Esther Richardson, said: "The Bone Sparrow by Zana Fraillon captured my imagination instantly and moved me in a way few books have before or since. It has been nothing but a privilege to shape this international theatre project with Pilot, which seeks, not only to set this sublimely imaginative, moving, and urgent tale free, but to raise awareness, most especially in young people, about the current situation with child detention, and the plight of the Rohingya."

The Bone Sparrow runs in the Belgrade's B2 auditorium from Tues 22 - Sat 26 March. Tickets are available by phoning the Box Office on 024 7655 3055 (phone lines open 10:30am - 2pm, Mon - Sat), or visiting www.belgrade.co.uk where tickets are even cheaper.

With a My Belgrade Subscription package, you can SAVE 15% when you book for 3 or 4 shows in the Belgrade's Spring/Summer Season (March-July) and a massive 25% when you book 5 or more participating shows. Discounts only apply to full priced tickets in all but the lowest price bands.