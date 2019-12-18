The Belgrade Theatre Announces Live Music Lineup This Winter

As awareness of the environmental impact of our shopping habits grows, this Christmas, many shoppers are opting for experiences for their loved ones as a more eco-friendly alternative to physical objects.

Luckily, there are plenty of local offerings for the conscientious Christmas shopper to choose from, including a whole range of exciting shows, subscriptions and membership packages at the Belgrade Theatre in 2020. And with a fantastic range of shows rounding off the Autumn/Winter Season in January and February, you can get your stocking fillers sorted without your loved ones waiting too long to enjoy their gifts.

Kicking off the new year line-up on Wed 15 Jan, Masters of the House returns with a celebration of musical theatre and movies, featuring a glittering cast of West End stars performing songs from classics ranging from Blood Brothers and West Side Story to Les Misérables and The Greatest Showman. Expect a dip into the James Bond and Disney songbooks as well as numbers from Evita, Wicked, Miss Saigon and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - the perfect primer for Bill Kenwright's Joseph production which heads to Coventry from 28 Jan-1 Feb, starring Britain's Got Talent finalist Mark McMullan.

Thu 16 Jan sees the return of another Belgrade favourite, with Legend: The Music of Bob Marley paying tribute to reggae music's greatest icon in a two-hour extravaganza. Then on Fri 17 Jan, internationally renowned Michael Jackson tribute Navi is also back with a spectacular and heartfelt tribute to The King of Pop. Hired as Michael's official body double/decoy due to his incredible resemblance to the tar, Navi is the only tribute artist to have been chosen by the singer himself.

On Sat 18 Jan, the Belgrade serves up a family friendly double-bill with We Love Little Mix's "Ultimate Little Mix Party" at 1pm, followed by The Take That Experience's Greatest Hits Tour at 7.30pm. Presented by Sweeney Entertainments, these two shows capture the incredible live energy of two of the UK's best loved pop bands, complete with amazing vocals, replica costumes and electrifying dance routines.

Praised as "fantastic" by Elaine Paige on her popular BBC Radio 2 programme, Sam O'Hanlon and Charles Blyth star in The Simon and Garfunkel Story on Wed 22 Jan, heading to Coventry hot on the heels of their West End run and sold-out international tour. Projected photos and original film footage are combined with beautiful vocal harmonies in this stunning celebration of the legendary folk-rock duo.

On Thu 23 Jan, Freddie Mercury fans can look forward to the return of The Bohemians with The Best of Queen. Always a huge hit with Belgrade audiences, this thrillingly theatrical show brings together brilliant musicianship with outrageous stage antics from frontman Rob Comber, whose on-stage charisma helps make him an uncannily realistic match for Freddie.

On Fri 24 Jan, audiences can experience Europe's number one tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons in Bye Bye Baby, charting the band's incredible journey from the early days through to the disco era and their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

February begins with another shimmering disco spectacular from the always-popular ABBA Mania on Fri 7 Feb. Then get ready to move to the hits of the Motown era in The Magic of Motown on Sat 8 Feb. Now in its 13th year, the show has become one of the biggest success stories in British theatre history, so it's no surprise that their Belgrade show is already almost fully booked - make sure you get in quickly to secure your tickets!

Finally on Wed 12 Feb, a new addition wraps up the winter live music line-up as Oye Santana present their 50th anniversary Woodstock tour to Coventry. After taking home the top prize at the National Tribute Music Awards in 2018, this spellbinding live act bring their blend of guitar wizardry, keyboard mastery, astonishing vocals and irresistible rhythms to Coventry, performing five decades' worth of hits with power, passion and perfection.

Tickets to all of these shows and more are available to book now by calling the box office on 024 7655 3055 or visiting www.belgrade.co.uk where prices are cheaper.





