The Belgrade Announces Lineup of Performances For November

The Belgrade Theatre will present an eclectic range of drama in B2 this November. Highlights feature exclusive screenings of their digital Coventry UK City of Culture 2021 project SeaView and a special one-night only performance from It's a Sin star Nathaniel Hall.

On Weds 3 Nov, The Unremarkable Death of Marilyn Monroe tells us the story of Hollywood's biggest icon as we've never heard it before. Lizzie Wort (RSC's The Magician's Daughter, Animal Farm) stars in the one woman show, which picks up on 5th August 1962, the day after Marilyn's death. Written and directed by Elton Townsend Jones and presented by Dyad Productions, this revealing piece shows us the woman behind the icon - unravelling her remarkable life and taking us back through the memories of her closest relationships.

Nathaniel Hall, star of Channel 4's hit show It's a Sin, comes to the Belgrade with his play First Time on Sat 6 Nov. Presented by Dibby Theatre, the critically-acclaimed piece is autobiographical exploration into growing up HIV positive in a negative world. The hilarious and heart-breaking hit is written and performed by Nathaniel Hall and directed by Chris Hoyle.

Nathaniel Hall said: "I lived in secrecy for nearly 15 years but denying my HIV status publicly only helped to feed the narrative that HIV is something to be ashamed of. First Time marked a very public coming out as HIV+ and the show has taken me on a journey to places I never expected. I have been blown away by the public reaction to my story and feel humbled and honoured to be inspiring others to smash through the stigma of HIV."

Drama in B2 is completed with exclusive screenings of SeaView, the digital TV series from Belgrade Film and Digital for Coventry UK City of Culture 2021. Created by the Belgrade's newly appointed Creative Director, Corey Campbell, SeaView is a ground-breaking family drama with a supernatural twist, centering on the working class Black communities of the West Midlands.

Corey Campbell said, "SeaView is a pioneering collaboration between the worlds of theatre and film, applying theatrical devising techniques to create a truly unique television drama. Both in the story we are telling and the way that we are working, SeaView will be unlike anything you've seen before."

Screenings of SeaView take place from Thurs 11 - Sat 13 Nov, following a red carpet premiere on the Belgrade's Main Stage on Weds 10 Nov.

Tickets for all of these events are now on sale. Phone the Box Office on 024 7655 3055, or visit www.belgrade.co.uk where tickets are even cheaper.