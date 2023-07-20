The BBC's Youngest Political Correspondent, Ione Wells, Appointed Chair Of The Production Exchange's Board Of Trustees

The BBC's Youngest Political Correspondent, Ione Wells, Appointed Chair Of The Production Exchange's Board Of Trustees

The Production Exchange (TPE) welcomes the BBC's youngest Political Correspondent Ione Wells to its Board of Trustees as Chair. Ione replaces Baroness Angela Smith, the Leader of the Opposition in the House of Lords. Baroness Smith has chaired the charity through its first decade of activity as a champion, mentor and representative of a wide variety of creative practitioners.

Under the Artistic Directorship of Colin Blumenau the Somerset House based, hybrid production company and management agency is riding the crest of a wave. The charity has developed a reputation as a contemporary and forward-thinking organisation. It is expanding operations to meet demand in its representation of a diverse community of artists, whilst expanding production activity to include development of new work and integrated creative access.

In particular, the charity champions the work of under-represented communities. The agency represents a burgeoning list of d/Deaf and disabled, trans and non-binary artists whilst the production arm has developed significant work from the Global Majority community. 

The success of its recent production of On The Ropes at Park Theatre 200 has led to plans for a middle scale tour of the musical show early in 2024. This most timely of musical dramas focuses on the travails of Vernon Vanriel, one of the UK's most successful lightweight boxers in the 1970s and 80s, before becoming entrapped in the Windrush Scandal and winning a historic High Court judgement against the UK Government. 

The agency has clients working with many of the country's leading theatres, TV and film companies. Notable work includes - Josh Barrow playing Jordan Pickford in Dear England at the National Theatre, L J Parkinson currently seen in The Man Who Fell To Earth on Paramount+ and Jazzy Phoenix joining the cast of Eastenders as a multi-episodic guest character. Shahid Iqbal Khan is currently under commission to Graeae and the Royal Court Theatre.

To ensure a broad skill base and diverse representation on the Board, the charity also welcomes additional new members alongside the new Chair. The new members include Harrison Knights, producer, creative and trans activist, Carl Miller, who is a writer, director and dramaturg. Director, actor, playwright and disability rights campaigner Simon Startin is joined by actor and business facilitator Marcia Tucker and Joseph Winer, producer, director and drama facilitator.

Ione Wells comments, Theatre, film, music, and creative writing have always been huge passions of mine. I'm incredibly excited to work with The Production Exchange as it supports people at the early stages of their career to enter these fields. It can be daunting starting out in the creative industries, and The Production Exchange does important work in breaking down barriers to it and nurturing the next generation of artists. I've been really impressed by the diverse range of talent I've already seen who have come through The Production Exchange and look forward to being part of the team as the organisation grows and expands to increase its presence in mediums like podcasting and on-screen work.

Colin Blumenau comments, We have always championed early-career practitioners and how better to acknowledge their significance than by appointing someone of Ione's talents and experience to the Chair? I couldn't be more excited about her involvement and look forward to working with her.



