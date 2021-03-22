The Albany Theatre Returns to Live Events With AAAAA

Following a successful easing of restrictions, theatres can begin to reopen from May 17th with all safety guidelines in place. The Albany Theatre will welcome back audiences as they gear up to host London based Proforca Theatre Company's return.

AAAAA (FiveA), a brand-new piece of fringe theatre which will be performed for one night only in Coventry as part of its London premiere in 2021.

In order to re-capture the mystery, tension, and anticipation of the return of live fringe theatre, no further details about the production will be released before performances commence.

This show is specially produced for a socially distanced audience with all safety guidelines in place. The Albany is a safe environment to enjoy a night out at the theatre.

WRITTEN BY: David Brady, Jack Albert Cook, Gabrielle Nellis-Pain & Kim Scopes

DIRECTED BY: Jess Barton & David Brady