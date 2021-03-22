Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Albany Theatre Returns to Live Events With AAAAA

AAAAA (FiveA), a brand-new piece of fringe theatre which will be performed for one night only in Coventry as part of its London premiere in 2021.

Mar. 22, 2021  

The Albany Theatre Returns to Live Events With AAAAA

Following a successful easing of restrictions, theatres can begin to reopen from May 17th with all safety guidelines in place. The Albany Theatre will welcome back audiences as they gear up to host London based Proforca Theatre Company's return.

AAAAA (FiveA), a brand-new piece of fringe theatre which will be performed for one night only in Coventry as part of its London premiere in 2021.

In order to re-capture the mystery, tension, and anticipation of the return of live fringe theatre, no further details about the production will be released before performances commence.

This show is specially produced for a socially distanced audience with all safety guidelines in place. The Albany is a safe environment to enjoy a night out at the theatre.

WRITTEN BY: David Brady, Jack Albert Cook, Gabrielle Nellis-Pain & Kim Scopes
DIRECTED BY: Jess Barton & David Brady


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
BroadwayWorld Sweatpants
Alice Ripley: Original Artwork Mug (Yellow)
Broadway Strong T-Shirt

Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories
The Barn Theatre Announces Two Digital Michael Morpurgo Classics Coming This Spring Photo

The Barn Theatre Announces Two Digital Michael Morpurgo Classics Coming This Spring

The Old Joint Stock Theatre Announces Summer Season - AVENUE Q and LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Photo

The Old Joint Stock Theatre Announces Summer Season - AVENUE Q and LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

THE SHOWSTOPPERS Announce Two New Improvised Streaming Musicals Photo

THE SHOWSTOPPERS Announce Two New Improvised Streaming Musicals

Denise Van Outen Returns To The Stage For Live Stream of SOME GIRL I USED TO KNOW Photo

Denise Van Outen Returns To The Stage For Live Stream of SOME GIRL I USED TO KNOW


More Hot Stories For You

  • The Vera Project Presents Viva Vera 20! Celebrating Two Decades of All-Ages Music, Art and Activism
  • Seattle Center Festal: Spirit of Africa Live Streams from Dakar, Senegal
  • Gold Cage Plays Seattle May 16
  • WE BANJO 3 to Perform at Wintergrass Music Festival